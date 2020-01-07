An early 35-14 first-half deficit proved to be too much for The Dalles Riverhawks to overcome.
In TD’s 82-68 loss to No. 7 Milwaukie, the Hawks shot 26 of 56 from the floor, 9 of 25 from long distance, connected on 7 of 11 free throws, and committed 24 turnovers, seven in the second half.
Jacob Hernandez led with 23 points, three rebounds, two assists and five steals, Jaxon Pullen added 13 points, Spencer Taylor chipped in 12 points and five boards, and Shane Floyd sank eight points.
Aidan Telles dropped five points and two assists, Conner Cummings had four points, Kenape Stewart tallied three points and Styles DeLeon ended up with five steals and two blocks.
Ali Ford scored 21 points and Reshawn Miles totaled 18 for the Mustangs, who made 31 field goals, 10 3-pointers, and hit 8 of 15 from the line.
TD (3-7 overall) hosted Stevenson, Wash. Monday, and travels to Scappoose for a non-league tilt at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, and hosts St. Helens at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The No. 13 Lady Riverhawks (5-5) are at St. Helens at 7 p.m. Friday and hosts Goldendale, Wash. at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
