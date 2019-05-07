TD boys, girls hit podium in 25 of 36 events

The Dalles boys and girls put up 22 personal records, 19 top-5 finishes, placed in 25 of 36 events and the senior duo of Justin Conklin and Emma Mullins each had wins at Friday’s Dean Nice Invitational in Gresham.
“If you look at some of those results, I am really impressed with how our kids did and where they are right now at this point in the season,” TD head coach Garth Miller said. “In this meet, it wasn’t just a few kids who stepped up, we stepped up as a team, on both the boys and girls side, so it was really good.”
Conklin picked up his victory in the high jump, where he topped out in a season-best 6-feet-2-inches.
Up against two of the top hurdlers in the 5A ranks, Conklin had a time of 15.22 seconds in the 110-meter hur
dle preliminary round, and then he set his personal-record of 15.00 to notch third place in the finals.
Reed Twidwell timed out in a personal-best 22.98 in the 200-meter preliminaries and followed that time up with a 23.05 in the finals for third place, and he added a 11.52 in the 100-meter prelims and a fourth-place run of 11.28 in the finals, a personal record.
The distance medley relay team of Nick Caracciolo, Zack Ziegenhagen, Spencer Coburn and David Wring were good for third place with their 11:38.45, Samuel Alvarez claimed fourth in the 1,500 (4:18.39) and 3,000 (9:14.98), TJ Green was fourth-best in the long jump (19-11), and Noah Holloran ended up with a personal-record distance of 39-1.25 to secure fourth place.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Twidwell, Gabe Helseth, Denver Neill and Green came together for a fourth-place time of 45.14, and Steven Stanley scored fifth place in the pole vault (12-6, a personal record).
A good group also set personal records, Green the 400 (53.52), Coburn in the 800 (2:10.21), David wring 800 (2:11.72), Jordyn Swyers in the 110-meter hurdles (17.21) and 300-meter hurdles (45.14), and Ziegenhagen in the 300-meter hurdles (45.32).
Jesus Arceo set a personal record in the shotput (35-2.25), Aiden Orion had a PR in the javelin (120-3), Taylor Morehouse had a personal-best 12-0 in the pole vault, and the 4x400-meter relay group of Jack Bonham, Neill, Holloran and Green set a personal record at 3:35.12
TD totaled 70 points and third place in the 16-team standings, behind Clackamas (98) and Willamette (77).
On the girls side, Mullins reeled off a final 800-meter mark of 2:20.79 in her winning effort, which moved her to No. 2 in the 5A rankings, behind Jillian Greene, of Wilsonville (2:19.99).
Ellie Codding placed third in the discus after her personal-best 107-6 and she was fifth in the shotput (35-5.25), Tressa Wood turned in a fourth-place time of 5:06.15, and the distance medley quartet of Emily Johnson, Mullins, Hanna Ziegenhagen and Fonetia Duyck combined for a 13:34.60 to net fourth place.
Liz Tapia, Jenna Miller, Elena Cardosi, and Mullins set a personal record in the 4x400-meter relay with a mark of 4:17.42 for fifth place, Jenna Miller placed sixth in the triple jump (32-4) and was seventh in the 200 prelims with her season-best 27.26 and she followed that effort up with a sixth-place rally of 27.55 in the 200 finals.
Kristine Carter set a personal record in the 100 (13.36), Cardosi set a career-best in the 100-meter (14.07) and 200-meter prelims (28.62), and Ashley Quisenberry ended up with a personal-best 54.30 in the 300-meter hurdles.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Carter, Jenna Miller, Cardosi and Quisenberry came close to their season-best with a mark of 52.63.
Wood (11:13.31) and Johnson (11:14.46) were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 3,000, and Carter placed ninth in the pole vault (7-6) and long jump (14-9.25).
Clackamas (130), Willamette (64) and Hermiston (59) made up the top-3 in the standings, and TD was ninth out of 16 teams with 41 points.
The Dalles has a duel at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Ridgeview High School in Redmond, and then will make a trip to Prineville for the Intermountain Conference championships on May 17-18.
