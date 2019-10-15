Things looked promising early.
Then Hood River Valley flipped the switch.
The Dalles girls soccer team played first-place No. 18 HRV tough to a 1-1 tie through the first half after a goal by Zara Voodre on an assist by Courtney Hert, but the Eagles scored three unanswered second-half goals to earn a 4-1 victory in Thursday’s Intermountain Conference matchup in The Dalles.
TD goalkeeper Kierstin White made 12 saves in the loss, while the HRV duo of Aly Martinez and Kyla Zorza combined for five saves.
For the Eagles (5-4 overall, 5-0 league), Abby McCormack scored two goals, Vanesa Preciado added another tally, and Mira Olson hit the back of the net.
Karla Barajas chipped in two assists and Magali Amezquita had an assist to spearhead the Eagles.
The Dalles (3-4-1, 3-2) is ranked No. 23 and is entering a tough home stretch this week.
First the Hawks, now third in league, one game up on Redmond, host Crook County at 6 p.m. Thursday, and then host Pendleton at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
No. 5-ranked HRV takes fifth straight
Forward Fabian Magaña scored three goals, and teammates Cody Cornejo and Crixtian Valdez added one goal apiece in fifth-ranked Hood River Valley’s 5-1 win over The Dalles at Henderson Community Field in Hood River.
Midfielder Andy Lopez scored for the Riverhawks on a penalty kick.
It was later determined that the Riverhawks had to forfeit the game for an undisclosed reason, so on the scoreboard it shows HRV with a 2-0 forfeit win.
After Tuesday’s road clash at Crook County, TD (3-6 overall, 3-2 league), who is hanging on to the third and final postseason spot, a game in front of Pendleton, travels to Pendleton at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
