Already facing an uphill playoff battle on the road against top-seeded Churchill, The Dalles boys basketball team trailed 28-10 after one quarter and could not recover in its 100-54 state-playoff loss Friday in Eugene.
In all, The Lancers (21-4 overall) racked up 36 field goals, 11 3-pointers, and made 17 of 21 free throws in their season-best offensive point total.
Brian Goracke led all scorers with 37 points in three quarters, Isaiah Wallace added 24, including five third-quarter 3-pointers, and Kaelan O’Neil chipped in 18 points.
The Dalles (9-12) hit on 18 field goals, 11 3-pointers, and converted 7 of 12 from the line, as eight different players hit the scoresheet.
Senior guard Josh Nisbet had a scoreless first period, but then drilled six shots from long range and notched a two-point basket over the last three quarters to chalk up his team-high 20 points.
Jacob Hernandez totaled 10 points, one in the second half, Oscar Fernandez was good for seven, Spencer Taylor rattled off six, Jack Bonham ended up with four and Jaxon Pullen swished a fourth-quarter 3-pointer for his three-point finish.
On the year, the Riverhawks started with eight losses in their first 10 games, until a January hot streak got them back on track.
TD then went 6-1 in a seven-game game stretch and lost to Ridgeview on Feb. 1.
Following that game, the Hawks had 18 days off due to snowy weather conditions, before wrapping up the season 1-3 with the lone win coming on Feb. 21 against Ridgeview.
Head coach Nathan Morris loses Fernandez, Bonham, Nisbet, Caden Cummings and Reed Twidwell to graduation, which is a tough set of circumstances, but the team has some firepower coming back next season.
Hernandez will shoulder much of the offensive load in 2019-2020, Aidan Telles and Dalles Seufalemua are solid contributors, and Shane Floyd, Conner Cummings, Tristian Bass, Taylor and Pullen could be valuable complements to the varsity squad.
