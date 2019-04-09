TD boys lose to Redmond

Playing in their league opener Thursday, The Dalles boys tennis team suffered a 7-1 loss to Redmond in 5A action at The Dalles High School.
Having a good streak to begin the spring campaign, TD head coach Sergio Lopez-Galvan is hoping his team can shake off the loss and start another streak.
“During the beginning of the season, we came off with wins, but today was different,” Lopez-Galvan said. “The competition was tough.”
In the varsity games, only the fourth doubles, Blake Keinlen and Sven Deruette, were able to take a win, as they stormed past Garrett and Austin Osborne by scores of 6-3 and 7-5.
“They played well and were aggressive when they were up on the net,” Lopez-Galvan said.
At No. 2 doubles, Devam Patel and Ethan Martin had one of their most challenging matches of the year against Yoshi Saito and Charlie Rawlins.
The TD tandem lost the first set, 2-6, and then rallied for a 6-3 second-set win to send the match into a tiebreaker.
Saito and Rawlins eventually came away with a 10-6 victory to seal the match.
“The best part about this match is that they were behind and lost the first set,” Lopez-Galvan said. “But, they came back and took it to a third. They were up in the tiebreaker, but Redmond came back and won it. They were down, but they were glad to have been pushed so far.”
Andy Lopez, Jose Reyes, Hayden Pashek and Salvador Garcia lost in two sets in their singles matches, the No. 1 doubles team of Quinn Wilson and James Pashek were upended by final margins of 3-6, 6-1, and Miguel Torres and Sanjay Ramanathan lost in two sets at No. 3 doubles.
On the junior varsity side, the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles teams won matches as they trailed in their pro-set battle 7-3, before staging a valiant comeback to win, 9-7.
“Bryce and Yahir played amazing and I am looking forward to helping them grow this season,” Lopez-Galvan said.
There was a lot to learn from the loss, which gives the first-year coach a chance to teach his athletes a great lesson.
“It opened all our eyes to see that we have so much more to do if we want to compete with these schools,” Lopez-Galvan said. “We lost, but I had a few of the boys come to tell me that they were so happy because they played their best. And that’s what matters to me. To give their best win or lose. We will go back to the drawing board and see what needs to change to give The Dalles a better opportunity to compete with these teams and grow to be stronger tennis players.”
Next on the schedule, TD heads to Prineville for a league tilt at 4 p.m. Thursday, then travels to Pendleton at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16.
