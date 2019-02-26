Coach Dane Klindt wanted his senior skiers to end their careers on a high note and they did just that.

Louis Red Cloud, Ethan Martin and Petra Van Kessel-Ervin all placed in the top-15, led by Red Cloud, who wound up less than 10 seconds from first place, ending in fifth overall, in last weekend’s giant slalom event Saturday on the Reynolds Course at Mount Hood Meadows.

“Louis, Ethan and Petra did their last league race and went out with a bang,” Klindt said. “I am very proud of those three from where they started four years ago. All of them have been great teammates and leaders, who have exemplified ski team camaraderie and sportsmanship. They will be missed.”

In addition to the solid marks put up by the veteran trio, Red Cloud, Martin and George Harrison gave the Riverhawks third place for their best team finish of the season.

Red Cloud posted runs of 1:22.14 and 1:21.45 for his total of 2:43.59, finishing behind individual leader Nash Levy of Hood River Valley (2:34.12).

With his 45-point effort, Red Cloud racked up 129 giant slalom points in three events to chalk up an individual state invite.

Red Cloud and Van Kessel-Ervin placed fourth as individuals in slalom and just missed the state cut.

On his first attempt, Harrison timed out in 1:27.31 and added a 1:25.84 to get a two-run mark of 2:53.15, while Martin started at 1:32.15 and shaved down time on his second try with a 1:31.48 for a 3:03.63.

Rowan Simpson dropped more than seven seconds off his opening run, going from 1:52.25 to 1:45.05 to end up 26th in 3:37.30.

Those times came out to 8:40.37 for third place, behind Hood River Valley (7:59.15) and Cleveland (8:09.46).

Van Kessel-Ervin posted times of 1:26.59 and 1:26.74 to tally her 2:53.43 for 14th place out of 34 skiers, and Hannah Biehn hit the slopes with marks of 1:37.15 and 1:35.86 to notch a 3:13.01 and 23rd place.

Rounding out the girls, Ashley Quisenberry went for bids of 1:40.76 and 1:44.68, which gave her a two-run time of 3:25.44.

The girls placed fifth after totaling 9:31.88, ending up 1:27.96 behind first-place HRV (8:03.92).

Erica Anderson, of HRV, claimed individual honors with a time of 2:37.17 and teammate Paris Nunn hit for a 2:47.10 to lock down sixth place.

Paul Capek (3:48.23), Cooper Klindt (3:58.71), and Henry Perez (4:03.35) finished in seventh-through-ninth place, respectively, to highlight the junior varsity boys, who claimed runner-up honors in the team standings (11:50.29), just 45.59 seconds behind Benson (11:04.73).

TD’s lone junior varsity female, Lucy Booth, added another top-10 finish to her record, where she timed out in 3:10.91 to secure sixth place in the field of 29, 12.86 ticks behind St. Mary’s Academy skier Olivia Bosworth (2:58.05).

HRV, Sandy and Cleveland are taking full boys squads to state in slalom and giant slalom, and on the girls side, HRV, St. Mary’s Academy and Sandy represent their schools in both events.

Coach Klindt has a full roster with Skiercross action on Wednesday, Mar. 6, and Red Cloud gears up for state giant slalom racing at Mount Bachelor on Friday, Mar. 8.