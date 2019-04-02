TD boys sweep doubles play in 6-2 home victory

In their home opener on March 21, The Dalles Riverhawks swept four doubles matches in a 6-2 victory over Roosevelt in a varsity boys tennis contest held at The Dalles High School.
“Overall, the boys are having a good start to the season, but it doesn’t mean it’s over yet,” TD head coach Sergio Lopez-Galvan said. “It’s just the beginning and there are many more skills to learn on the way.”
The No. 1 doubles duo of Quinn Wilson and James Pashek got the Hawks off to a solid start with a 6-2, 6-3 winner against Alden Gurule and Omarre Banks, and Miguel Torres and Hayden Pashek cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory versus Griffin Blanton and Ketner Mizee.
At No. 3 doubles, Blake Keinlen and Sven Deruette hammered their way to a 6-0, 6-1 win versus Fuad Omar and Jayden Green.
The No. 4 doubles team of Colin Shubert and JR Scott won their match by default.
On the singles side, Jose Reyes notched a three-set triumph, bouncing back from a 4-6 loss with margins of 6-1 and 6-2 against Cesar Diaz, and TD’s Devam Patel beat Oscar Barosso, 6-1, 6-0, in a No. 3 singles match.
“In our singles, José had a tough opponent who was pushing him to his limits, but he kept fighting,” Lopez-Galvan said. “Devam, who was playing singles for the first time, played a great match showing his doubles skills on the court. He will be returning back to doubles when his partner returns for our next match.”
Andy Lopez lost 7-6, 6-7, 0-6 at No. 1 singles versus James Ortiz, and Salvador Garcia was outlasted in his No. 4 match with Ben Adams, 0-6, 3-6.
“Andy and Salvador had rough matches,” Lopez-Galvan said. “Andy played his best even though there was a bit of a struggle getting started. He adjusted his game against his opponent and made the guy work. This is a great match of the mental game of tennis and good practice when playing tougher opponents. Salvador struggled a bit, but we are going back to practice to improve the skills for all of our players.”
TD hosts Redmond at 4 p.m. Thursday, and then travels to Hood River for a league match at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.