While Hood River Valley and The Dalles worked through wind and rain to a 4-4 deadlock, due to set win totals, the host Eagles racked up a 69-57 game difference for their league triumph in boys varsity action Tuesday at Hood River.
In a No. 4 singles match, TD’s Sanjay Ramanathan slugged it out with Josh Humann for two sets with the Riverhawk standout eventually inching to a 7-5, 7-5 win, which evened the score at 4-4 to open the door for the overall game count, since the set totals were identical.
“At the end, it was up to Sanjay to tie the match,” TD head coach Sergio Lopez-Galvan said. “Sanjay battled hard for each point. He has been implementing what we have been practicing when coming up to the net. It was amazing seeing his game grow from our short time together.”
The Dalles’ No. 1 doubles duo of Devam Patel and Ethan Martin worked three sets to beat Carson Schutt and John Hunter, 6-4, 4-6, 10-3, and at No. 2, TD’s James Pashek and Quinn Wilson picked up a straight-sets win, 6-3, 6-1.
Blake Keinlen and Sven Deruette made it three Riverhawk wins in their No. 4 match against Aiden Haynie and Nelson Van Cott with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Andy Lopez lost his No. 1 singles match and Jose Reyes was upended at No. 2, both in straight sets, and Hayden Pashek lost a three-set heartbreaker versus Chris Rinello after jumping ahead 1-0 following a 6-3 first-set romp.
Rinello came back to reel off scores of 6-1 and 10-4 for the Eagles’ third singles tally.
HRV had one successful doubles match, as Reid Blaine and Ben Garofalo motored past Miguel Torres and Salvador Garcia in two sets, 6-3, 6-1.
“I’m proud of the boys for working hard, even in these conditions,” Lopez-Galvan said. “Win or lose, the fact that they are working hard and growing is great to see.”
The Dalles had Thursday’s IMC match at Crook County in Prineville canceled for a later date, so the team’s next contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Pendleton.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, the Hawks host Ridgeview.
