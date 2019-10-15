Friedrich Stelzer and Juan Diego Contreras finished second and third individually, and The Dalles boys cross country team captured its first-ever victory over Hood River Valley by three points at the Champoeg Invitational Meet held Friday at Champoeg State Park in St. Paul.
In the past, TD’s girls teams won at Champoeg back in 1992, led by Amber Wallace, and they had four other wins in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with sisters Mandi and Heather Fitz-Gustafson dominating.
Stelzer, out of Dufur, had a time of 16 minutes and 17.50 seconds on the 5k course, while Contreras was a step behind with his 16:20.80 and Samuel Alvarez motored home with a mark of 16:43.11 to place 11th.
Nick Caracciolo timed out in 17:03.93 and scored 21st place, Noah Holloran turned in a 17:38.80 for 44th, Spencer Coburn ended up 72nd out of 123 varsity runners with his 18:27.42, and Evan Despain was 85th after a final mark of 18:44.62.
Hood River Valley’s top finishers were individual champion Omar Quintana (16:15.49), Elliot Hawley (16:27.07, fourth place) and Braeden Blakeney (16:30.54, seventh place).
By virtue of having four runners turn in top-21 times, the Riverhawks totaled 77 points, besting HRV (80), Aloha (86), Newberg (112), Union (147) and Liberty (177).
“The boys ran a smart race, breaking up the top-5 runners in the second part of the race,” TD head coach Bob Thouvenel said.
TD’s varsity girls were in fifth place with 184 points, which was the same score as fourth-place Union, and North Salem (77), Aloha (76) and title-winner, Hood River Valley (55) made up the top-3 schools.
Hanna Ziegenhagen had another solid performance with a team-best 13th place output (19:26.35, a personal record), and Fonetia Duyck claimed 20th place in the field of 117 with her personal record of 20:05.94.
Liz Tapia (21:09.16), Emily Johnson (21:35.10), Caitie Wring (22:01.95), Jenna Miller (22:31.17) and Fiona Dunlop (23:14.29) made up the rest of TD’s varsity participants.
HRV’s Josephine and Frances Dickinson were third and fifth place, respectively, as Josephine wound up with a time of 18:23.88 and Frances tallied a 18:48.78, and teammates Lottie Bromham (19:15.87) and Chloe Bullock (19:31.45) were top-15 placers.
The Dalles’ junior varsity boys totaled 114 points for third place, with Conor Blair enjoying the best finish in eighth place following his final time of 18:18.81.
Austin Agidius (18:42.28), Tate Hattenhauer (18:55.28), Gavin Cates (19:04.62), John Cole (19:32.28), Ivan Rodriguez (19:33.88), Will Evans (19:42.97), and Paul Kelly (19:44.47) were all in the upper half of the 168 harriers.
Rounding out the junior varsity Hawks were Angel Oregon (19:53.66), Nathan Pyles (20:00.49), Kayden McCavic (20:14.38), Terrin Tibbets (20:28.24), Aaron Pyles (20:31.84) and Zane Strassheim (26:26.03).
The girls junior varsity group had 207 points to pick up sixth place, out of 13 teams, and the duo of Giselle Ortega (23:12.76) and Aranza Aviluz (23:54.13) notched top-30 times.
Breanna Bare (24:09.31), Rainie Codding (26:00.72), Bree Webber (26:19.64), Shea McAllister (27:14.77), Lindy Taylor (28:39.77) and Keisha Oregon (35:05.78) represented the rest of the squad.
Overall, the Riverhawks had 14 personal-best times and tacked on six season-bests.
With two more meets upcoming at Pendleton and Franklin ahead of the Intermountain Conference Championships at Sorosis Park in The Dalles on Thursday, Oct. 31, coach Thouvenel sees a group that is continually improving.
“We need to continue our improvements and get everyone healthy for the district meet,” the coach said.
At 2 p.m. Thursday, the Hawks are in Pendleton for the Kyle Burnside Invitational Meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.