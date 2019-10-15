Six different players scored touchdowns and The Dalles football team jumped out to a 33-0 halftime lead en route to a 54-18 blowout win over Woodburn in 4A football action on homecoming night at Sid White Field.
Gabe Helseth had a rushing touchdown and two scoring passes, both to receiver Zach Anderson, and Okean Green tacked on touchdown runs of 32 and 27.
Denver Neill, Dalles Seufalemua and Skyler Leeson also added a rushing score apiece.
The Dalles posted 56 rushes for 402 yards, and Gabe Helseth completed 6 of 13 passes for 122 yards.
Green hit for 141 yards on 15 carries, Seufalemua eclipsed the century mark with 114 yards on 11 totes, Neill checked in with 65 yards on nine attempts, and freshman scatback Marquies Sagapolutele carried the ball three times for 25 yards.
Through the air, Green put up a team-best 74 yards on three grabs, and Anderson finished with 48 yards on three receptions, as TD owned the time of possession by a 28:46 to 18:54 margin.
The Hawks converted on 4 of 8 third downs, went 6 of 7 in the red zone and amassed a season-best 524 yards on 70 plays.
TD’s defense allowed 112 yards rushing on 34 carries, and gave up 86 yards passing.
Cope led with six tackles, Dusty Dodge and Seufalemua ended up with 4.5 tackles, Jaxon Pullen had four tackles and a pair of pass breakups, and Taylor Morehouse tallied four tackles, three for loss.
Ben Nelson and Michael Armstrong hauled in interceptions, Pashek recovered a fumble, and both Cope and Armstrong posted sacks.
TD (3-3 overall, 2-1 league) heads to Estacada (4-2, 1-2) for a league game next Friday at 7 p.m.
Game stats are courtesy of John Frederick at www.sportsstatservice.com.
Fans can listen or stream through 99.1/100.5 FM, 1440 AM and online at www.kodl.com.
Huskies catch fire in Jewell
Braden Carnine had a hand in nine touchdowns, including 326 yards rushing and five end zone trips, in Sherman/Condon’s 84-49 road trouncing of Jewell Friday.
Carnine also completed 8 of 13 passes for 127 yards and four scores, led with 12 tackles and tossed two touchdown passes apiece to Gill Witherspoon and Kole Martin.
Witherspoon scored twice on 161 yards rushing, hauled in five catches for 52 yards and posted 11 tackles, and Martin put up a career-high 95 yards and two touchdowns, and Cort Colby had 85 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns on 3 of 3 passing, and ended with two receptions for 23 yards and a score.
Martin added seven tackles, Colby finished with six, Tyler Bledsoe and Eduardo Rubio had four tackles each, and Harmony Bledsoe made a tackle. Rubio chipped in two interceptions as well.
The Huskies rushed for 478 yards, and threw for 212, and the defense limited Jewell to 18 yards passing and 399 yards rushing, 272 of those coming in the fourth quarter.
Sherman/Condon (4-2 overall) hosts South Wasco County at 7 p.m. Friday in Moro.
Joseph tops SWC in battle of undefeated teams
The top two undefeated six-man football teams, Joseph and South Wasco County, went to battle short-handed and put it all on the line Friday in Maupin, with the Eagles taking a 25-13 victory.
Joseph entered play averaging 63 points a game, but the SWC defense held strong and trailed 6-0 at the half.
Towards the end of the third quarter, the Eagles led 19-0, until Tanner Davis connected with Remington Sheer for a 36-yard touchdown pass and Timo Hisatake added the conversion to make it 19-7 with 8:07 left in the fourth. With three seconds left and the Redsides down 25-7, Sheer, in at quarterback for an injured Davis, tossed a swing pass to Smith for a 57-yard pass at the buzzer.
Davis completed 13 of 30 passes for 201 yards to go with a touchdown and an interception, while Sheer was 3 of 7 for 85 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Sheer posted three catches for 92 yards and a score, Smith had 74 yards on five receptions, Bobby Kately reeled off 65 yards on three grabs, Eli Malefyt rushed for 53 yards and caught two passes for 23 yards, and Dominic Marquez totaled 21 yards on his only catch, as SWC reeled off 354 yards, 286 passing.
SWC forced four turnovers, had three sacks and had two offensive possessions end deep inside the Joseph red zone.
Up next, the Redsides (4-1) are in Moro at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Sherman/Condon (4-2), where a playoff berth is up for grabs.
Rangers extend win streak to four games
Make it four wins in a row for the surging No. 10-ranked Dufur Rangers.
Cooper Bales rushed 14 times for 189 yards and four scores, and Tracer Collins was good for 152 yards and three touchdowns in the Rangers’ 74-20 win against Imbler Friday at Imbler High School.
Dufur jumped ahead 24-0 after one quarter and swelled its lead to 50-12 at the half and 68-12 through three periods.
Kaleb Pence tallied 81 yards on the ground and connected with Bales on a 19-yard scoring reception in the second quarter, and Josh Taylor ended the night with 10 yards rushing and a touchdown, as well as securing a 14-yard catch from Bales.
Trey Darden converted three conversions, Collins had one conversion run, and Jacob Peters chipped in a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
For the game, Dufur had 53 rushes for 478 yards and attempted three passes that netted 33 yards.
The Rangers held the ball for 32 minutes and 44 seconds to Imbler’s 15:16, had a 29 to 11 first down edge, converted 6 of 8 on third downs and recorded three sacks (Thomas Scott, Darden and August Harvey.)
Dufur (4-2 overall, 4-0 league) hosts Pilot Rock at 7 p.m. Friday on homecoming night in Dufur, the team’s first game on the newly-renovated field.
There is a pregame ceremony honoring the construction workers planned. Check out radio station 102.3 FM to catch the broadcast.
