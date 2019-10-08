Playing for first place in the Intermountain Conference, The Dalles football team trailed 27-7 at the half, and had one second-half scoring drive in a 34-14 road loss at Gladstone Friday.
All told, TD tallied 345 yards, 171 on the ground, but converted 5 of 13 on third downs and committed 10 penalties for 90 yards.
Down 14-0 in the first period, Okean Green put TD on the scoreboard with a six-yard rush to make it a one-possession game with 1:34 left.
Gladstone used scoring runs of 61 and 73 by Mason Scheehean to put the No. 4 Gladiators ahead, 27-7at the half, and the senior running back made it 34-7 on a 65-yard scamper in the third quarter.
The Dalles scored one final time at the 7:51 mark of the fourth quarter on a 76-yard pitch and catch from Skyler Leeson to Green.
Green put up 87 yards rushing on 11 attempts, and he tallied 94 yards receiving on five catches for the bulk of TD’s offensive production.
Dalles Seufalemua rushed for 42 yards on eight tries, and through the air, Zach Anderson added 58 yards on two grabs, and Mac Abbas secured a catch for 19 yards.
Gabe Helseth was 8 of 16 passing with 98 yards, and Leeson finished 1 of 4 for 76 yards and a touchdown and an interception.
428 yards on 47 plays, including 376 rushing on 40 attempts, led by Scheehean, who totaled 291 yards on 15 rushes with five end zone trips.
On defense, Kade Wilson led with 9.5 tackles, two for loss, Abbas had five tackles, two for a loss, and Michael Armstrong tallied five tackles.
Green, Hayden Pashek, and Ben Nelson each put up four tackles, Seufalemua and Jesse Larson chipped in three tackles, and Anderson had a pair of tackles.
Up next, No. 12-ranked The Dalles (2-3 overall, 1-1 league) hosts Woodburn (2-3, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs were tripped up, 30-20, by Estacada.
Game stats are courtesy of www.sportsstatservice.com. Fans can also listen or stream Thursday’s game on 99.1/100.5 FM, 1440 AM and online at www.kodl.com.
