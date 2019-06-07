The Dalles football program will have pre-camp practices from 4-6 p.m. starting June 10 at Amaton Field behind Kurtz Gymnasium.
Those practices will continue every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at the same times and location.
Summer weight room sessions run from 5-7 p.m. at the high school from Monday-through-Thursday.
Spots are still open for the Linfield Camp, which is set from June 22-25.
Money should not be deterrent, so some assistance may be provided to student-athletes interested in playing a fall sport.
In order to participate in any summer activities, all athletes must complete a sports physical.
Call the athletics office to get more information on any upcoming dates or schedule changes.
To find out more about the Linfield Camp or to register, long on to the website at https://linfieldsummercamps.weebly.com/the-dalles-high-school-player-registration.html.
