TD girls chalk up district split

Following last Thursday’s 54-37 home romp against Crook County, The Dalles ended up on the losing end of a 55-45 score in their second Intermountain Conference matchup Saturday at No. 1-seeded Redmond (12-8 overall, 5-1 league.)

Jenna Miller totaled 20 points to lead the offensive charge, Rainie Codding added nine, and Lauryn Belanger contributed seven points.

If TD canceled its next games this week, they would not qualify for the state playoffs.

The fourth-seeded Lady Riverhawks (11-8 overall, 3-2 league) had a solid start to district play last Thursday with a lopsided 54-37 home win over No. 5 Crook County (3-17, 2-5).

Kilee Hoylman and Miller knocked down 13 points each, and Belanger tacked on 11 points as TD had a sluggish start to its playoff opener, trailing 17-11 through one period.

Once they got their bearings about them, however, TD responded with a 22-4 second-quarter rally to seize control by a 33-21 margin at halftime.

Both teams scored seven points each in the third quarter and the Riverhawks finished off the Cowgirls with a 14-9 fourth quarter run.

Overall, TD hit 21 field goals, one 3-pointer, and made 11 of 22 free throws.

Rainie Codding scored nine points, Ellie Codding penciled in four and Augustina Decker finished with three points to round out the scoring leaders.

Teagan Freeman led CC with 16 points, Liz Barker tallied eight and Josie Kasberger dropped four points for the Cowgirls, who hit 15 field goals, three 3-pointers, and connected on 3 of 11 free throws.

Clarification on any final decisions should be made by Wednesday.