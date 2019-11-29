As more athletes sign up to play Riverhawk soccer, The Dalles head coach Oscar Nunez is seeing a steady progression in his program in a three-year span.
In 2017, the Hawks went 3-10-2, and in 2018, the team posted a 4-8-3 record. Over that same span, the team scored an average of 12 goals a year and allowed 35.
TD made it to the play-in round in both years.
This fall, No. 22-ranked The Dalles staked claim to a 6-7-1 final record with 32 goals scored and 44 allowed and placed third in the Intermountain Conference standings.
The Hawks had five players receive all-league recognition, led by midfielder and forward Courtney Hert, who was a first-team member.
Defenders Emily Adams and Ashely Vasquez were second-team winners, and the duo of Vivian Harrah (midfielder) and Kierstin White (goalkeeper) made the list as honorable mention selections.
“These girls are really showing that they are a team to contend with in these next couple of years,” Nunez said. “When you see them put so much into this sport, it is nice to see their hard work rewarded.”
The Dalles started out the season at 0-2-1, but from Sept. 26 to Oct. 22, they went 5-2 and outscored opponents by a 29-14 margin over that span.
Following a loss to Ridgeview on Oct. 24, TD officially clinched third place and the final playoff spot with a 2-0 shutout victory over Redmond.
The Dalles then lost a tough matchup at Hood River Valley in its regular-season finale, 2-0, and suffered a season-ending 8-0 loss at Crescent Valley in 5A state action on Nov. 5.
“I really think that this program is just scratching the surface on what they want to achieve,” Nunez added. “They are not just happy making the playoffs, they want more for themselves.”
