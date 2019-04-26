TD girls riding a hot streak

As district play quickly approaches, The Dalles girls tennis team is on a major roll.
Over their last five matches, the Riverhawks are 4-1 with their only loss coming on April 20 versus Pendleton, where the contest ended deadlocked at 4-4, but the Bucks scored the 11-10 win based on total sets.
TD hit Redmond with an 8-0 shutout Tuesday with Charel Gijzen and Delainny Lobato gaining singles victories, and Karla Najera and Pearl Guzman, and Riley Brewer and Hanna Biehn taking three-set tiebreakers, and added a lopsided 7-1 margin Monday on the road at Hood River Valley.
Gijzen had the longest match, three sets, getting a 10-4 loss in the finale.
Dahlia Mondragon, Michaela Haight and Delainny Lobato racked up singles wins, and the No. 1 doubles duo of Lupita Contreras and Natalie Varland set the successful trend.
Karla Najera and Pearl Guzman, Riley Brewer and Hanna Biehn, and Ari Andrade and Kristy Warren each clamped down straight-sets victories.
Against Pendleton, Gijzen won in three sets, 6-4, 1-6, 13-11 in her No. 1 singles match, and Haight came out on top, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Contreras and Varland secured a three-set victory, 6-7, 6-3, 10-8, and at No. 3 doubles, Lori Martinez and Angelica Villegas had a marathon three-set win, 6-0, 4-6, 10-4.
On April 18 versus Ridgeview, Gijzen claimed a 6-4, 6-1 victory in her No. 1 singles battle, and Haight won at No. 3 singles by final margins of 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.
Najera and Guzman rattled off a three-set triumph at No. 2 doubles, Brewer and Biehn cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 decision in their No. 3 doubles match, and Andrade and Warren finished with a 6-0, 6-2 win.
On April 13, TD blanked Crook County in a home match, 8-0, with the No. 3 and No. 4 doubles matches going three sets.
Brewer and Biehn tallied scores of 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 in their No. 3 contest, and both Andrade and Warren worked a 6-2, 6-7, 10-4 triumph at No. 4 doubles.
Intermountain Conference play starts up again at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Pendleton, and then a road clash versus Crook County at 4 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.