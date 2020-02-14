With two weeks left in the regular season, The Dalles Riverhawks have won five of their last six games in league action, the latest victory in comeback fashion, 54-31, over Redmond Tuesday at Kurtz Gym.
Both teams fought to a 6-all draw after one quarter, but the Panthers used a 13-12 scoring edge to establish a 19-18 halftime lead.
Stevens made a few adjustments in the locker room and the Riverhawks came out hitting on all cylinders for an 18-4 third-quarter flurry to go ahead by a 36-23 margin.
In the second half, The Dalles totaled 16 pass deflections, 25 overall, that led to 11 steals, and there were only eight defensive rebounds in the entire game for TD to grab.
The Lady Riverhawks, who are averaging 48.5 points and allowing 36.3 in six IMC contests, are 6-0 when giving up 40 points or less in a game this year.
“The girls did an incredible job of keeping the pressure on, getting deflections, steals, and forcing them to turn the ball over with traveling, throwaways, and rushed shots,” Stevens said. “Our team, defensively, was relentless as a whole. From our starters to our bench, I cannot choose one defensive player of the game. All eight of them played as a unit. It was incredible to watch, especially in the second half.”
Offensively, Kilee Hoylman rattled off 17 points, a rebound, five steals, five assists and five deflections, and sophomore Gus Decker matched her career-high with 11 points and tacked on three rebounds, four steals and an assist.
Lauryn Belanger chipped in 10 points, three boards, a steal, a block and an assist, Jenna Miller whistled home seven points, two rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block, and Rainie Codding added five points, two rebounds and five steals.
Key reserves Pearl Guzman, Keisha Oregon, Grace Schatz and Mercy I’aulualo combined for four points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and five pass deflections.
Sitting alone in second place ahead of Thursday’s home tilt versus Crook County, The Dalles is at Ridgeview with a start time of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, then hosts third-place Pendleton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.
Road woes continue for TD boys
When playing in front of the home fans, The Dalles boys basketball team is 7-4 and averages 58 points a clip.
Get them on the road, however, and the Hawks are scoring 49.7 points a game and surrendering 68.4 points a contest.
Tuesday at Redmond, The Dalles shot 10 of 37 from the field, 2 of 9 from 3-point range, and scored single digits in every quarter of play in an 82-27 setback.
TD managed six first-half goals compared to Redmond’s 16, four 3-pointers, and trailed 42-14 at halftime.
Redmond then went on a 21-6 third-quarter run, holding The Dalles to one third-quarter basket and four free throws, as the lead expanded to 63-20 through three frames.
Styles DeLeon put up seven points, three rebounds, three steals, an assist and a blocked shot, Dalles Seufalemua notched five points and a steal, and Jacob Hernandez tallied four points, one board, one assist and a blocked shot to lead the Hawks.
Jaxon Pullen had four points, two rebounds and a steal, Aidan Telles added two points and two rebounds, and Shane Floyd registered two points and a steal.
Redmond out-rebounded TD 19-11, with 11 of the Buck boards coming on the offensive glass, and TD totaled 22 turnovers and five of 10 players ending up with negative efficiency numbers.
Redmond drained 34 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and finished 8 of 11 from the line, as Dylan Moss led his squad with 20 points, 14 in the first half.
Javin Westendorf posted 15 points, Garrett Osborn pitched in 12 and Skyler Jones wound up scoring 11 points.
The Dalles (7-14 overall, 1-5 league) played Thursday at Crook County, and then hosts Ridgeview at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Pendleton at 5:30 p.m. next Friday, Feb. 21, on senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.