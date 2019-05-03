TD golf vaults into regionals after 2nd place finish

Intermountain Conference golfers competed in the final league event of the season to determine state and regional qualifiers Monday at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville.
Medalist for the event was Isaac Buerger from Ridgeview with a 75, followed by Brodie Kuizenga from Crook County and Aidan Telles from The Dalles with 79’s.
TD’s Tyler Vassar and Ridgeview’s Justin McMahon ended up with an 82 apiece to wind up tied for fourth place in the individual standings.
Parker McMahon (Ridgeview) placed sixth after his 83 and Ren Teppert (Hood River Valley) was seventh following an 84.
Also for the Riverhawks, Jonathan Snodgrass carded a personal-best 88 and Spencer Taylor continued his solid play with a 98.
Ridgeview won the team competition with a score of 329, followed by The Dalles (347), Crook County (351), and Hood River Valley (364).
By virtue of four consecutive IMC tournament victories, the Ridgeview Ravens captured the IMC District Championship and automatically qualify for the State Tournament.
Buerger of Ridgeview is the overall individual District Champion.
Vassar and Telles were the two individual state qualifiers.
The Dalles, Hood River Valley and Crook County qualify as teams for the regional tournament Monday and Tuesday at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River.
Those squads will be joined by Redmond’s Emmett Hagen and Don Cort, along with Pendleton’s Matt Robertson and Zech Cyr, as the individual qualifiers.
The top-2 regional placers head to state with five individual high placers.
