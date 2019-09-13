The Dalles cross country squad reeled off 24 personal records and posted second-place finishes in the girls varsity, and both boys and girls junior varsity, and the boys varsity added third place at the 15th annual Tualatin Invitational held on Saturday, Sept. 7.
“As a team, the boys are making steady improvement with a couple of younger runners starting to make big improvements,” TD head coach Bob Thouvenel said. “On the girls side, we need to close the time gap between our third and fourth, and fifth and sixth runners. Time-wise, it is too big of a gap, but we are improving.”
The runners who placed within the top-10 received individual medals, and the boys varsity had Samuel Alvarez, Friedrich Stelzer and Nick Caracciolo earning those honors.
Alvarez had final mark of 16 minutes and 42.70 seconds to score seventh place, Stelzer was right behind in eighth place following his 16:51.10, and Caracciolo turned in a 17:05.60 and 10th place.
Noah Holloran was 25th (18:19.60), Conor Blair placed 29th (18:29.80) and Spencer Coburn notched 36th place (18:50.40) out of 81 total harriers.
The Lady Riverhawk varsity group was led by third-place Tressa Wood (20:29.20) and fifth-place Hanna Ziegenhagen (20:38.10) to lead their team to 54 points and runner-up in the team standings behind Tualatin (27 points).
Emily Johnson hit for 14th place (21:46.70), Aurelia Hill added 25th place (23:00.50), Caitie Wring ended up 26th (23:01.30) and Jenna Miller scrambled to a 23L17.40 to score 27th place in a field of 53 female runners.
The junior varsity girls had Zoe Orion (24:00.00), Rainie Codding (25:15.10) and Breanna Bare (25:16.90) each chalk up top-8 or better in the individual finishes for the team leaders.
Taking 16th place was Fiona Dunlap (26:34.70), and placing within the top-29 were Bree Webber (28:00.60), Ashley Quisenbury (28:47.00), Lindy Taylor (29:54.10), Shea McAllister (29:56.40), Elejah Sutton-Lott (30:26.70) and Keisha Oregon (35:40.30).
The junior varsity boys tallied 57 points to take second place, and Evan Despain clinched eighth place after a final time of 19:13.70.
Gavin Cates placed 12th (19:44.10), Austin Agidius was 14th (19:44.70), Ivan Rodriguez scampered to 15th (19:50.60) and John Coles wound up in 17th place (19:58.30).
Tyler Leigh (20:19.60), Tate Hattenhauer (21:03.60), Will Evans (21:08.80), Angel Oregon (21:18.40), Paul Kelly (21:21.10), Terrin Tibbets (21:23.40), Kayden McCavic (21:56.50) and Zane Strassheim (30:49.20) made up the TD’s runners.
TD hosts the Bridgette Nelson Invitational at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Sorosis Park.
