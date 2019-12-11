Coming off a thrilling 60-57 victory last Wednesday over Dallas, The Dalles boys basketball team had a pair of tough contests versus Lebanon and South Albany this weekend.
In Saturday’s matchup at South Albany, TD had eight field goals in the opening two quarters and trailed 37-23 at the half in a 63-49 loss.
Shane Floyd and Jacob Hernandez rattled off 14 points apiece, and both Spencer Taylor and Kenape Stewart each added six points, as the No. 8-ranked Hawks sank 18 field goals and eight 3-pointers, and made 5 of 7 free throws.
At Lebanon Friday, TD had a similar start, fell behind by a 31-21 score at the half and was outscored by margins of 18-10 and 19-17 in the second stanza, in a 68-49 loss Friday.
Hernandez hit for 13 points, and Styles DeLeon tacked on 12 points for The Dalles, who hit 14 field goals, three 3s, and converted 18 of 28 free throws.
Floyd dropped nine points, Taylor added six, Dalles Seufalemua had five, and both Jaxon Pullen and Skyler Leeson scored two points each.
The Dalles (1-2 overall) hosts Australia in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
On Friday and Saturday, the Hawks are at the Madras Tournament, with their first game slated for 7 p.m. Friday versus Madras.
In their comeback triumph over Dallas, Taylor hit a late 3-pointer, Hernandez drilled a basket, and the duo of Conner Cummings and Shane Floyd combined to make 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch, while the defense limited the Dragons to one field goal and a free throw in the final 2:18 to give The Dalles’ first-year coach Greg Cummings his first win, 60-57, at Kurtz Gym.
Hernandez led all scorers with 25 points, Taylor tacked on 11, DeLeon was good for seven and the trio of Leeson, Conner Cummings and Pullen checked in with four points apiece for the Riverhawks, who hit 21 2-pointers, two threes and sank 12-18 free throws, 8-12 in the fourth quarter.
Down 31-24 at the half, TD outscored Dallas by a 36-26 margin in the final 16 minutes.
TD splits first two games
No. 7 The Dalles girls basketball team split two games, 58-43 over Dallas last Wednesday, and then lost to Crater, 41-30, in a non-league game at Rex-Putnam High School Saturday.
The Hawks were down 6-0 early in the first quarter, but then used its vaunted pressure defense to turn the tide, by going on a 58-37 run over the final 29 minutes to secure a 58-43 win.
Kilee Hoylman racked up a team-high 19 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and six assists, senior post Lauryn Belanger added 14 points, seven boards, a steal and four assists.
Rainie Codding chipped in 10 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Jenna Miller had nine points, eight rebounds, three steals, and three assists.
No Crater stats were available as of press time.
The Hawks (1-1 overall) host Australia at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and head to Hillsboro at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.
