The Dalles pitchers gave up nine hits and walked 11 batters, while the offense mustered just four hits in the team’s 12-2 mercy-ruled loss in six innings in Pendleton Tuesday.
Dalles Seufalemua totaled two hits, one double and drove in a run, Ben Nelson went 1 for 3 with a run scored, Conner Baughn added a hit, Dominic Smith was 0 for 2 with a hit by pitch and a run scored, and Michael Armstrong reached on a walk and a hit by pitch.
Coming off his perfect game against Ridgeview last week, Armstrong lasted two innings and surrendered five runs, two earned, on four hits and three walks to get the loss.
Up next, second-place TD (7-9 overall, 4-2 league) travels to Redmond for a league tilt at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
At 3 p.m. on Friday, May 3, the Hawks host Crook County for a doubleheader, and heads to Ridgeview with a 4:30 p.m. start time on Tuesday, May 7.
Dufur jumps to 2nd after sweep
The Dufur Rangers jumped up to No. 16 in the rankings and moved into second place in league after a two-game sweep by scores of 4-3 and 5-4 over Union Monday in 2A baseball action in Union.
In the opener, Russell Peters went 4 for 4 with a home run, two stolen bases, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Isaac Anthony struck out 14 in his 6 1/3 innings of four-hit ball to give Dufur a 4-3 victory.
Dufur led 4-1 entering the seventh frame, until Union put up two runs to inch to within a one-run deficit, but Carson Smith retired the side to pick up the save.
Louis Red Cloud and Nate O’Brien added two hits and a run apiece, Jacob Peters went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Brock Lafaver had two hits, and Smith finished 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI as part of the Rangers’ 13-hit attack.
Both teams played close to the vest in the nightcap, however, instead of Union rallying late, Dufur scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 5-4 win and the sweep.
Red Cloud paced the offense with three hits, a walk, a run scored and two RBIs, Kaleb Pence was 1 for 4 with two RBIs, and Russell Peters chipped in a single, a double, a walk and two runs scored.
O’Brien wound up 1 for 2 with two walks and a run scored, Gabe Petroff posted a hit and an RBI, Lafaver went 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Smith walked twice in three plate appearances.
On the mound, Lafaver allowed four unearned runs on two hits with six walks and nine strikeouts in the no-decision.
Smith struck out two and did not allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief and earned the victory.
Dufur (4-4 overall, 4-2 league) faces the Hood River Valley freshman team at 5 p.m. Monday, and hosts Stanfield in a league contest at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Sherman drops Stanfield, 16-6
The Sherman Huskies rebounded in a big way Tuesday in a 16-6 mercy-ruled home win over Stanfield.
After a slow start, the Huskies (9-4 overall, 4-3 league) stormed back in the bottom of the fourth with five runs to turn a 6-4 deficit into a 9-6 lead.
Cort Colby and Luke Stone each reached on walks, and one out later, Cal Homer walked to load the bases.
Colby scored on a passed ball and Stone scored on groundout to first with heads-up base running.
Homer scored on a two-out double by Wade Fields, and he later scored on an RBI single by Jacob Shandy.
Braden Carnine was safe on a fielder’s choice and eventually scored on a RBI single by Will James.
Staked to a 9-6 advantage, Sherman padded its lead with seven runs in the fifth frame to invoke the 10-run rule.
Following several walks, Homer rifled an RBI single to end the game.
On the mound, Colby pitched four innings of relief, giving up five hits, while striking out five to earn the winning decision.
Sherman hosts Heppner in a league twinbill at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, and then heads to Dufur at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.
