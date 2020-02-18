The Dalles swim team has dealt with injuries and illnesses, and have had to split their practice time between two community facilities, but somehow they made it all work this winter season.
Through it all, they never made any excuses.
They just worked and worked, and in the process made school history.
Lydia DiGennaro qualified for state in the 50-and 100-yard freestyle, Kendall Webber also made it to state in the 500-yard freestyle, and both the boys and girls 200-yard freestyle relay squads picked up wild card berths at Saturday’s Intermountain Conference District Championships in Madras.
This is the first time TD has had a state qualifier since Natalie Varland and the girls 200-yard freestyle relay team earned their spots back in 2017, and the most athletes to make a state trip since 2010, when there were eight total swimmers because both boys and girls relay groups qualified.
“We are very proud of our swimmers,” TD head coach Derek Shortt said. “They are helping to take our program to the next level. This is the biggest group we have taken to state in a very long time. I don’t know the last time we sent a group of boys, but we are just excited to see their hard work pay off.”
The Riverhawks took 23 swimmers on the road to battle it out against league foes Hood River Valley, Pendleton, Redmond and Ridgeview, and they posted season-highs in point totals as the girls placed third overall (210 points) and the boys secured fourth place (132).
•••
DiGennaro, a freshman, edged out her Hood River competitor with a district-record final mark of 25.71 in the 50-yard freestyle and smoked the 100-yard freestyle field and set a new IMC mark in 56.53.
“My performance, honestly, really shocked myself,” DiGennaro said. “I didn’t think I had the chance to win the 100-yard freestyle because it was my first time swimming in that event since this past summer, but then when the music started playing as we were walking out, I realized that I had unstoppable motivation and determination to win, and then I knew I could do it.”
Earlier in the meet, Webber, a second-year swimmer, had a major heartbreak in the 200-yard freestyle, where she miscounted her laps and posted a 2:14.19 to secure third place, missing out on first place and a possible district record by 1.52 seconds.
Although devastated by her misstep, Webber rallied. She notched a winning effort in her 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:00.00, a 7.27 romp over her next competitor, Pendleton’s Kyndra Nelson (6:07.27)
“I had one really rough race on Saturday, and then I got one win, and both times the best feeling was looking up at the deck and seeing my team cheer for me,” Webber said. “We have built a strong bond this season that has made it the best yet. I am very excited to go on to state.”
The girls 200-yard freestyle relay race was a fight to the finish with less than a second separating Hood River Valley, the Dalles and Pendleton.
Kendall Webber, Kennedy Abbas, Bree Webber and Lydia DiGennaro nearly added another big victory to their record, but were narrowly defeated by HRV (1:48.97), taking runner-up honors in 1:49.72, and Pendleton clinched third place at 1:49.73, which gave them state wild card spots.
For Bree Webber, a senior, she makes a long-awaited return to state after joining Hannah Weeks, Molly Nelson and Varland in the 200-yard freestyle relay, also as a wild card.
“Getting a chance to go back to state in my senior year is an amazing opportunity,” Bree Webber said. “The Dalles has not sent a swimmer to state since I went in the same relay as a freshman, and to be able to go with my sister, and the freshmen girls I have come to love dearly, it is so exciting. I can’t wait to go out with a bang and show everyone where our hard work has gotten us.”
While the boys had several solid times in multiple events, the 200-yard relay group comprised of Bryce Harris, Xander Kirby, Michael Cole, and Will Evans put up a 1:38.72, which placed them third behind HRV (1:31.11) and Pendleton (1:36.54).
“I was so excited to find out that my relay team is going to state,” Kirby said. “We have all worked really hard and we make a great team. It’s the best way to end the season.”
The OSAA OnPoint Community Credit Union 5A Swimming State Championships take place at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton and begin at 9 a.m. Friday, with 12 swimmers in the preliminaries. The top 6 advance to Saturday’s final round.
While the times TD put up in Madras were impressive, DiGennaro said that the state qualifiers will have to push themselves even harder if they want some higher placings at state.
She is not worried about the motivation, however, as coach Shortt and his assistants Pat Shortt and Nate Timmons will be conducting some rigorous workouts ahead of this weekend.
Both coaches have been to state before, as Timmons swam on the 200-yard medley relay in 2009, and in 2010 Derek Shortt was a key member of the 200-yard freestyle relay.
They will impart knowledge of what to expect down to their swimming standouts.
“The coaches have just been amazing this season,” DiGennaro said. “Derek, Timmons and Pat just have as much energy as all of the swimmers and they are so proud of how our season has gone.
"I know they are going to be expecting a big step up from the group, and our performances.”
