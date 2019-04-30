TD plays comeback in 10-9 triumph over HRV

Maddie Troutt broke a 9-all tie with a two-out RBI single to score Emma Smith as part of a four-run bottom of the sixth inning, and Kilee Hoylman escaped a late rally attempt with a strikeout and a fly out with the tying run at third base in The Dalles’ 10-9 second-game comeback victory over Hood River Valley in IMC softball action Friday from 16th Street Ballpark.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hoylman and Grace Schatz started things off with consecutive singles, and Sydnee Byers drove in Hoylman with an RBI infield single to make it 9-7. Hannah Wallis then reached on an error to load the bases.
HRV pitcher Lauren Decker induced a 1-2-3 double play on a comebacker and was one out away from getting out of trouble.
With two outs and runners on second and third, Smith rifled a shot to third that was snagged on a diving stop by Lizzie Weekly, but Smith beat the throw to first. Pinch-runner Courtney Hert scored and Charlie May then hustled home for the tying run.
Decker got Bailey LeBreton to pop up to second base, but a fielding error allowed LeBreton to reach safely, giving Troutt a shot with two outs.
Troutt delivered an RBI bloop single, scoring Smith to give her squad a 10-9 lead.
All Hoylman needed was three outs to preserve the split, but HRV wasn’t going away without a fight.
Grace Miller led off with a double to left field, and following a fly out, she moved to third on a wild pitch.
Hoylman settled in and struck out Molly Routson looking, and got Morgan Baker to hit a flyball to Ella Salvatori in right field for the game-clinching out.
Hoylman went 3 for 3 with a triple, a stolen base, a run scored and three RBIs, Smith added a single, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Troutt was 1 for 4 with two runs scored.
LeBreton had a hit, scored a run and drove in a run, Schatz posted a hit and an RBI, and Salvatori finished 1 for 4 with a run scored and a stolen base.
In the first game, Baker and Aunika Yasui each hit three-run home runs to vault Hood River Valley to a 14-2 mercy-ruled victory.
For TD, Troutt drove in Salvatori in the first inning and Grace Schatz added a solo homer in the fifth.
The Dalles (12-4 overall, 6-2 league), No. 4 in the rankings, travels to Prineville for a doubleheader versus Crook County at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Across 11 innings played Friday at Hood River, The Dalles baseball team could only get seven hits and stranded 14 runners in a two-game mercy-ruled sweep at the hands of the No. 11-ranked Eagles.
HRV starter Greyson Losee surrendered two unearned runs on two hits in six frames with seven strikeouts for the win.
Dominic Smith and Ben Schanno finished with a hit and a run scored each, Conner Baughn received two walks, and Dalles Seufalemua reached on a hit by pitch in three plate appearances.
Isaac Beaman, Caden Leiblein and Jeremiah Brittle combined for four hits, to go along with a run and three RBIs apiece.
In the second game, Hood River Valley led 8-0 through two innings, and grabbed a two-game sweep, 12-2, in five innings.
Harrison Howell went 3 for 3 with a double, a run and four RBIs, Brittle rattled off a double, a single and four RBIs, and Beaman was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs.
TD’s offense had five hits, with Seufalemua pitching in a single, a double and two RBIs, Baughn ended up with a hit and two walks, and both Ben Nelson and Baily Hajicek generated a hit and a run scored.
Howell had a strong inning for first-place HRV (10-7, 6-2), as he walked two, struck out three, and allowed one run on three hits in his three frames.
TD (7-11 overall, 4-4 league) hosts Crook County at 3 p.m. Friday, and is at Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.
Dufur jumped up to third place in league after a 14-7 win and a 4-2 loss at Heppner Saturday.
In the first game, Isaac Anthony was 2 for 4 with a triple, a walk, two runs scored and four RBIs, Nate O’Brien chipped in two hits, two stolen bases, three runs scored and an RBI, and Gabe Petroff finished 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs.
Kaleb Pence drove in three runs, Jacob Peters scored twice, and Russell Peters stole two bases, scored two runs and added an RBI, as the Rangers erased a 7-4 deficit with an eight-run fifth inning.
Carson Smith held Heppner scoreless over the final three innings, and walked one, hit a batter and struck out six to get the relief win.
Anthony lasted four innings and was tagged for seven runs, one earned, on six hits with five walks and nine strikeouts.
Leading the Rangers in the second game was Smith, who went 2 for 3 with two stolen bases. Russell Peters notched a triple and a run scored, Petroff walked twice and swiped three bases, and both Pence and Anthony drove in a run apiece.
Brock Lafaver tossed a complete-game four-hitter with two walks and 12 strikeouts. The right-hander gave up four runs, two earned.
Dufur (5-6 overall, 5-3 league) travels to Lyle for a non-league game at 4 p.m. Thursday, then hosts Sherman at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.
