The Dalles rode an emotional roller coaster Friday night in their nip-and-tuck matchup against Crook County.
Jacob Hernandez made two big 3-pointers to draw the Riverhawks to within one point, and then the Cowboys turned the ball over with 13 seconds left.
Down 67-66, TD head coach Greg Cummings drew up a play and Jaxon Pullen had the ball in his hands and dropped a reverse layup to put the Hawks ahead.
Amid the celebratory chaos, initially, time had run out, but officials determined that Crook County called a timeout with 1.5 seconds in regulation.
The Cowboys tried to get the ball in to their shooter for a desperation heave, but lost control as time expired.
The Dalles held a 32-28 halftime advantage, but Crook County used a 22-13 third-quarter run to go out in front, 50-45, with one period left.
TD trailed by as much as eight points at the 2:30 mark of the final period and willed itself to a pivotal league-opening triumph.
Hernandez led all scorers with 31 points and added five rebounds and four assists, and Spencer Taylor tallied 19 points, five boards, a steal and two blocks.
Pullen had seven points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals, Shane Floyd scored six points, Aidan Telles dropped four points, seven rebounds and two steals, and Dalles Seufalemua put up one point for the Hawks, who went 25 of 52 on field goals, 5 of 15 threes, and connected on 13 of 26 free throws.
Kevin Sanchez picked up 23 points, Caleb Arnold added 22 and Abel Nunez notched 11 points, as the Cowboys hit 22 field goals, six 3-pointers, and sank 17 of 22 from the line.
TD (7-9 overall, 1-0 league) hosts Redmond at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
TD girls open league with a win
In her first action since sustaining a knee injury on Dec. 30 versus Barlow, Kilee Hoylman scored a team-leading 15 points and Jenna Miller added 11 points in The Dalles girls basketball team’s 47-45 league-opening road victory over Crook County Friday in Prineville.
TD had control of matters for most of the contest, building as much as an 11-point lead in the final period, and then in the final four minutes, the Cowgirls made a last gasp effort and drilled three 3-pointers to make the final outcome look closer.
The Dalles (7-8 overall, 1-0 league), now No. 17 in the 5A ranks, heads to Redmond at 6:30 p.m. next Friday, and then travels to Pendleton for a league tilt at 5:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 31.
