The Dalles Riverhawks trailed 32-20 at the half and fell behind 48-25 at the 4:23 mark of the third quarter, but rallied for a 31-16 spurt over the final 11:37 in their 64-56 loss to Hillsboro Tuesday at Kurtz Gym.
Spencer Taylor led the Hawks with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Kenape Stewart added nine points, two rebounds and two blocks.
Styles DeLeon chipped in eight points, four rebounds and three assists, and Jacob Hernandez had seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for The Dalles, which shot 31 percent from the field (19 of 61, 6 of 24 from 3-point territory) but had a 41-35 rebounding edge, 19 on the offensive boards.
The Dalles (2-5) had a pair of road games this weekend. After that, they host McMinnville at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, and then hosts Milwaukie at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
TD girls muscle up on Scappoose
Outsized in the paint, facing four posts that were 5-10 or taller, The Dalles girls basketball team relied on Rainie Codding, Lauryn Belanger, Mercy I’aulualo and Jenna Miller to play tough defense and pull down rebounds in TD’s 51-40 triumph Tuesday at Scappoose.
The Hawks jumped ahead 27-17 at the half and built a 15-point cushion at one point in the second half.
Leading the scoring summary was senior point guard Kilee Hoylman, who had 19 points and Codding added 16 points.
Belanger tallied five points, I’aulualo was good for five points, Miller and Gus Decker hit for three points apiece, and Pearl Guzman had one point.
No. 19-ranked TD (2-2) played Parkrose and Silverton this weekend, and from Dec. 27-30, the Lady Hawks are at the Nike Interstate Shootout in Lake Oswego and hosts Milwaukie at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3.
