TD runs well at Willamette

Facing several big schools and tough competition from Oregon and Washington, The Dalles track and field team set 19 personal records and 12 season-bests at Saturday’s Willamette Falls Invitational in Oregon City.
Perennial state-qualifier Justin Conklin posted the boys’ best outcomes on the day with first place in the high jump (6 feet) and runner-up status in the 110-meter hurdles (15.27, a season-best).
TJ Green came in 10th place in the long jump after a personal record of 20-1.50, and Samuel Alvarez posted 11th place outcomes in the 1,500- and 3,000-meters, both season-bests, with a time of 4:18.05 in the 1,500 and 9:26.23 in the 3,000.
The 4x400-meter relay quartet of Green, Jack Bonham, Denver Neill and Tristan Bass put up a mark of 3:40.67, Steven Stanley hit a height of 10-6 for 16th place in the pole vault, and Reed Twidwell added a tally of 11.87 in the 100.
Gabe Lira had a season-best 2:10.92 in the 800, Zack Ziegenhagen timed out in 47.28 (a personal record) in the 300-meter hurdles, and Ayden Orion added a toss of 111-0 in the discus to grab 17th place and had a personal record, 99-11, in the javelin.
The teams also competed in a 4x200-meter coed relay run with Twidwell, Green, Elena Cardosi and Icyss Morgan-Ervin combining for a 1:45.85.
For the girls, Emily Adams had a time of 13.71 in the 100, Liz Tapia went off for a 1:03.87 in the 400 and Emma Mullins set a season record in the 800 after a mark of 2:28.04.
Tressa Wood went for season records in the 1,500 (5:19.75) and 3,000 (11:43.11), and in the same races, Emily Johnson put out marks of 5:27.12 in the 1,500 and 11:38.46 in the 3,000, a personal record.
Adams, Morgan-Ervin, Cardosi and Kristine Carter ended up 11th with their 53.58 in the 4x100-meter relay, and the 4x100-relay group of Mullins, Tapia, Ashley Quisenberry and Cardosi posted a 4:33.61.
Ellie Codding was ninth-best in the shotput (33-0) and she placed 16th in the discus (90-5), while Carter rose to 7-0 in the pole vault and finished 10th in the long jump (15-2).
The Dalles next heads out to Hood River for a five-team duel at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, and travels to Hermiston for the Kiwanis Invitational at 2 p.m. Friday.
Dufur get 14 PRs at Willamette
As one of three 1A track and field programs at the Willamette Falls Invitational, the Dufur Rangers came away with 14 individual personal records and seven top-20 placings.
In the 400-meter race, Asa Farrell set a personal record of 55.98 seconds, and Derek Frakes went for 58.67, and Jerald Hernandez tallied a 1:06.11.
Hernandez set his personal-record 30-7.75 in the shotput, Cole Kortge had a time of 16.74 in the 110-meter hurdles (a personal record) and reeled off a season-best 45.51 in the 300-meter hurdles, and Friedrich Stelzer hit personal records in the 1,500 (4:24.06) and 3,000 (9:32.65).
The 4x100-meter relay team of Abraham Kilby, Cole Kortge, Tanner Masterson and Farrell placed 16th with their 45.64, and Thomas Scott had a personal record of 2:26.49 in the 800 and long jump (15-3.25).
The Ranger girls were led by Kierstin White, who set a season-best of 4-10 in the high jump. Ashley Bailey added personal records in the shotput (25-10) and discus (75-4.5).
Brooke Beachamp posted a personal-record 57-0 in the javelin, and the 4x100-meter relay team of Emily Crawford, Abby Beal, Aleksei Uhalde and Kayla Bailey set a time of 55.73.
Dufur is in Hood River at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, and at Hermiston for the Kiwanis Invite at 2 p.m. Friday.
