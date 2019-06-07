As many as 43.5 million Americans may have dyslexia, and about 3.5 percent of students — slightly more than two million children — are receiving special educational services for a reading disorder.
The Dalles senior Bailey LeBreton chose not use her learning disability as an excuse or crutch – She finished her senior year with a 3.94 grade point average, and that accomplishment is an example to others that anything is possible as long as they press forward and make education a top priority.
LeBreton signed on to play volleyball and softball at George Fox University with an interior design major and a minor in organizational communications.
“I do have dyslexia, so that has made it tough in school, but I have worked very hard to do well with my grades,” LeBreton said. “It’ll be fine in college. God has always had a plan for me with school and sports, and he has blessed me with the support of everyone around me to overcome this.”
In her final five matches, LeBreton averaged 17.6 kills, 10.2 digs and two blocks, adding a season-high 27 kills in a five-game loss on Oct. 9 at home versus Pendleton and 17 digs versus St. Helens on Oct. 23.
This fall, LeBreton led the Hawks with 90 kills, and added 60 digs and nine blocks in 10 league contests.
“Bailey was our team leader, our fire and drive of the team,” TD volleyball coach Neticia Fanene said. “She led every match in kills and played nearly every point in every game this season. Bailey never stopped fighting and would always keep a positive and level-headed attitude from beginning to end. We wish Bailey the best on her next endeavor.”
On the softball field, LeBreton had a .416 batting average, a .495 on-base percentage and an .883 slugging percentage.
She was second on the team in home runs (7) and RBIs (39) and led the Riverhawks with 35 runs scored.
From the circle, LeBreton started 16 games and posted a 9-7 record with 86 strikeouts, 76 walks and a 4.57 earned run average.
Of the 93 runs allowed in 90 innings pitched, 59 were earned.
“Bailey was great for this program and accomplished so many great things,” TD softball coach Katherine Kramer said. “I know her work ethic and her dedication to the team will help her accomplish a lot of great things in college.”
By attending George Fox, Bailey will be at a Christian-based college with like-minded individuals who were raised with faith, family, academics and morals.
“I have a great connection and relationship with Jesus and God and I think being raised with that foundation has made me what I am today,” Bailey said.
From an early age, Lindsay LeBreton saw Bailey as a mover and shaker, always using her hands to create.
As a part of a scholarship competition at George Fox, Bailey presented a remodel design of her father’s office and won $8,000.
“Movement has always been her thing,” Lindsay said. “I knew if she could move through her learning, if she could dance to it, sing to it, or if she can create it with her hands, then she will learn and understand the lessons that are there.”
It will be an emotional time for the LeBreton household.
Ryan, Bailey’s father, is looking forward to seeing his oldest of three children start a new chapter in life.
“It is definitely going to be sad, but it is going to be exciting because she gets to go out and be Bailey LeBreton and create a new name for herself with new people and become a woman of Christ at a Christian college,” Ryan said. “That school is more about character than athletics or academics.
“They want good people who do good things in society. And as a mom and a dad, we could not be prouder of where she’s chosen to go and what she’s chosen to do. She’s worked hard and earned every single bit of this.”
