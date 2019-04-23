TD sets 30 PRs at Kiwanis Invite

Competing against 14 other schools from Washington and Oregon, The Dalles track and field squad tallied a combined 30 personal records and the girls totaled 51.5 points for fourth place at the Kiwanis Twilight Invitational Friday in Hermiston.
“It was just a good showing by our athletes,” TD head coach Garth Miller said. “They are just getting the job done. I really like how they are competing well against good competition as we head down the final stretch of the season.”
Leading the girls was Emma Mullins, who put forth a solid time of two minutes and 28.27 seconds in the 800 meters to secure second place, and the 4x400-meter relay team of Elena Cardosi, Jenna Miller, Liz Tapia and Mullins had a time of 4:20.61 to lock down second place.
Tapia was third-best in the 400 (1:03.64), Emily Johnson turned in a 12:36.73 for third in the 3,200, a personal record, and set a personal record in the 1,600 (5:46.51), and the 4x100-meter relay group of Emily Adams, Cardosi, Tapia and Kristine Carter were fourth-best after their 51.91.
Carter took fourth in the long jump (15-5.25), Jenna Miller was fifth in the 200 (28.15), Tressa Wood was fifth in the 1,600 (5:40.31, a personal record) and Jenna Miller added a fifth-place effort in the triple jump (31-4, a season-best).
Aurelia Hill had personal records of 9:10.74 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase and 2:50.37 in the 800, Ashley Quisenberry went off for a personal record 54.59 in the 300-meter hurdles and triple jump (28-6), and Keisha Oregon had a toss of 28-7.25 for a personal record in the shotput.
Samuel Alvarez had the boys’ best finish of second place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a personal-record mark of 10 minutes and 17.53 seconds, Reed Twidwell claimed third in the 200 (23.4), a personal record, Justin Conklin placed third in the high jump (6-0), Steven Stanley reeled off a height of 12-0 for fifth place in the pole vault, and TJ Green leapt to a 19-3 to garner fifth place in the long jump.
Reed Twidwell Taylor Morehouse set a personal record of 10-6 in the pole vault, Noah Holloran added an 18-1 in the long jump, a personal record, Gabe Lira was sixth in the 1,600 (4:46.37, a personal record), and Aiden Orion had personal records in the shotput (41-4) and javelin (105-1.)
The 4x100-meter relay team of Gabe Helseth, Denver Neill, Twidwell and Green went for a 44.85 to take fourth place, and in the 4x400-meter relay, the squad comprised of Jack Bonham, Tristan Bass, Green and Neill went for a third-place tally of 3:38.40, which gave the boys team 50 points for sixth in the standings.
The Dalles junior varsity heads to Bend for the Summit Meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the entire team goes to Gresham for the 55th annual Centennial Invitational at 11 a.m. Saturday.
