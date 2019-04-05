Jaeden Biehn continued her surge for a state berth with a handful of top-5 marks in both individual and team events and The Dalles equestrian team improved its point total by 43 points at the second OHSET Meet held last month in Powell Butte.
“This meet was amazing for the riders,” TD head coach Lissa Biehn said. “They not only shaved off time in timed events, they took a chainsaw to them.”
In team penning, Erika Burdine, Haja Anis and Jaeden Biehn totaled three pens and three cows for a time of 148.68.
On their first go, the trio posted a 48.979 with a cow and added another cow and a mark of 40.527 on their second try, before ending the day at 59.175 with a cow to secure second place overall behind Ridgeview, who had three pens, five cows and a total time of 168.1.
“Team penning remained the favorite event for Erika, with the team placing so well,” coach Biehn said.
Biehn, a senior, was second-best in the keyhole event with her base time of 7.863, which was .105 behind the top spot held by Summit’s Ani Husaby (7.758.)
She also had a solid effort in the individual flags event with a base time of 15.995 after a five-second penalty for fourth place. Anis tacked on a 23.619 to take 14th place, and Burdine ended with a time of 35.253 to get 20th place.
Biehn enjoyed a fourth-place finish in pole bending with an impressive mark of 23.289, Burdine tallied a 34.81 to net 26th place, and Anis was 32nd with her mark of 42.029.
The hand obstacle relay team of Burdine, Anis and Biehn timed out in 4:56 and had a final score of 146 to take fifth place.
In the barrel race, Biehn wound up fifth with her 16.059, less than half a second behind Crook County’s Grace Flitner (15.592), Burdine secured 33rd place with a time of 20.738, and Anis set a final mark of 25.579 to lock in 39th place.
“Jaeden is knocking on the door to competing at state in poles, individual flags and keyhole, all individual events,” coach Biehn said.
In steer daubing, Biehn placed 11th out of 19 after a total time of 8.82 with one caught.
Burdine had a time of 11.064 to grab 11th place in keyhole and Anis was 16th with a time of 12.533.
Burdine and Biehn notched 50 points and wound up tied for 13th place in working pairs.
In the two-man birangle, TD’s Burdine, Anis and Biehn put up a base time of 31.214 to secure 14th place.
Burdine, Anis and Biehn had an individual time of 19.576 with a final score of four and an overall mark of 166.732 to rattle off 15th place in team versatility.
Burdine hit for 29th place in the figure 8 with her base time of 14.056 and Anis had a base time of 19.213 for 43rd place.
“Haja has made great strides with her horse, and she really enjoyed her personal records in several of the gaming events,” coach Biehn said.
Out of the five-school small division squads, The Dalles had 81 points coming in individual events to tally third place.
Taking home title honors, Crook County had 278 points, 156 in individual events, while Hermiston (256), The Dalles (161), Lakeview (157) and Dufur (102) rounded out the rest of the team standings.
The Dalles competed this weekend in Powell Butte.
