The Dalles boys soccer team trailed 4-0 at the half, but stormed back with three unanswered goals and several opportunities to tie or take the lead late in what turned into a 4-3 loss to 4A Mac-Hi Tuesday in non-league soccer action in The Dalles.
“It was a great reaction from the boys, coming out in the second half the way they did,” TD head coach Matthew Dallman said. “Mentally, I don’t know if we instill in ourselves to start games thinking we are down 4-0 to get us to turn it on, but regardless, we have to look to put ourselves in a better position at the beginning of games, to not go down three or four goals in the first 30 minutes. As good as a comeback as that was, that type of deficit is pretty impossible to come back from.”
TD had the wind at its back in the second half, and that seemed to open up counter-attack scoring chances.
At the 50th minute of the second half, Eduardo Aguilar put the Hawks on the scoreboard, and five minutes later, Omar Torres inched TD closer at a 4-2 deficit.
Off a corner kick by Andy Lopez, Alberto Gallegos grabbed the loose ball and deposited it in the back of the net to get TD at 4-3 with plenty of time on the clock.
Down the stretch, TD had some long shots saved, hit two posts and had an attempted header on a cross pass fly just to the right of the goal and out of bounds.
“You have to have hope. Mac-Hi is a very good team. It is still a loss, which hurts, but we are taking the approach of we are only as good as our last game or last half. We won the second half 3-0 against a good team, and so we just got to build on that.”
The Dalles (0-4 overall) played its first league game Thursday versus Crook County. This week, the Riverhawks host Pendleton (1-2-1) at 4 p.m. Tuesday and head to Redmond for a league showdown against No. 5-ranked Ridgeview (3-0) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
