TD softball loses to Reynolds, 11-5

The Dalles softball team mustered four hits in its second straight loss, 11-5, Tuesday in Troutdale versus third-ranked and undefeated 6A Reynolds.
While the Raiders had only five hits of their own, they took advantage of 10 walks and two Riverhawk errors to expand on a 3-2 lead through two innings, with eight unanswered runs from the third through sixth frames.
Down 11-2 in the top of the seventh, TD rallied for three runs on a two-out walk to Courtney Hert, an RBI triple from Bailey LeBreton and a solo home run off the bat of Maddie Troutt, her team-leading fifth of the year.
Troutt went 1 for 3 with a walk, a run, and an RBI, LeBreton ended up with a triple, two walks, a run scored and an RBI, and Ella Salvatori tacked on a double and a run scored.
Charlie May had the other Riverhawk hit, Hert walked and scored, and Hannah Wallis walked three times and scored a run. TD left seven runners on base, three in scoring position.
From the circle, LeBreton allowed 11 runs, six earned, as she gave up five hits with 10 walks and four strikeouts.
The Dalles, now ranked ninth in the 5A classification, hosted Putnam Thursday and hosts Prairie (10 a.m.) and Heritage (5 p.m.) Saturday.
At 3 p.m. next Thursday, April 11, The Dalles starts league play at No. 20 Redmond (5-4).
