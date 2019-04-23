After losing 8-0 in Friday’s opening game, The Dalles softball team needed a boost from Kilee Hoylman.
The junior hurler answered with a gritty effort against the state’s No. 1-ranked softball squad, as she allowed one unearned run and pitched a complete-game, four-hitter with one walk and one strikeout in the Lady Riverhawks’ 2-1 upset of the Ridgeview Ravens Friday in an Intermountain Conference showdown in Redmond.
TD scored twice in the opening inning and Hoylman cruised right along through the first six frames relatively unscathed, but had to do a tight rope act in the home half of the seventh.
Ridgeview used a one-out single, a fielder’s choice, an error and a passed ball for one run and had a runner at second base with two outs.
Hoylman then induced a game-ending popup to shortstop Bailey LeBreton for the final out and the doubleheader split.
The Dalles managed five hits in the game, led by Lauryn Belanger, who went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
LeBreton scored a run, Ella Salvatori was issued a walk and scored, Hoylman notched a hit and stole two bases, and Grace Schatz also added a hit.
The first game had Ridgeview pitcher Allicitie Frost dominating in the circle with a seven-inning, one-hit shutout, with one walk and 17 strikeouts in her team’s 8-0 opening-game win.
TD’s lone hit came off the bat of Belanger and LeBreton reached on a walk.
With the split, The Dalles (10-3 overall, 4-1 league) moved up to No. 3 in the state after the win, and now has a nice four-game home stretch upcoming.
At 3 p.m. Friday, No. 2 Hood River Valley comes to town for a doubleheader at 3 and 4:30 p.m., and Redmond is on the schedule with a start time of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.
