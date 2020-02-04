The Dalles Riverhawks traveled to Sam Barlow High School to compete against 6A teams from Sandy and Sam Barlow in a three-team dual last Thursday and both groups placed second overall in the meet.
“This was probably the best meet we have had so far this year,” TD head coach Derek Shortt said. “Our swimmers posted personal bests in 23 individual events. Additionally, the girls 200-yard medley relay team and the boys 400-yard freestyle team swam their best times.”
On the 200-yard medley squad were Kendall Webber, Hannah Haight, Bree Webber and Lydia DiGennaro. They produced a 2:11.82 to take third place, while the boys group consisting of Bryce Harris, Xander Kirby, Michael Cole and Will Evans churned out a 3:49.30, which placed them first overall.
“The men were slightly behind the Sam Barlow relay team for the last 100 yards,” coach Shortt said. “Will hit the water as the anchor swimmer and had a blistering 54-second split, pulling ahead of the last Sam Barlow swimmer for a come-from-behind first-place finish.”
DiGennaro maintained her scorching efforts in the 50-yard freestyle, where she pulled out a victory after her 26.78, and the freshman earned second place in the 100-yard backstroke 1:13.22.
Kendall Webber slashed 7.76 seconds off her previous 500-yard freestyle time for second place with a 5:57.26, Haight scored third (6:41.29) and Paige Compton notched fifth place (6:54.50), both personal-best times in the event.
Addison Little racked up a pair of personal records in both of her individual events, cutting seven seconds off of her 100-yard freestyle time (1:19.40) and adding a three-second improvement in the 100-yard backstroke (1:38.63).
Also scoring two personal records on the day was senior Hanna Rodriguez, who did it in both the 200-yard (2:13.72) and 100-yard freestyles (1:15.19).
Kendall Webber placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.72), and in the same event, Compton rallied to a fifth-place mark of 2:38.17.
Abbas secured third place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.86) and fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:47.23), Haight scored third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:22.15), and the girls 400-yard freestyle relay team of Haight, Lydia Evans, Compton and Abbas combined for a 4:49.05 to get third place.
Taking third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay were Rodriguez, Lydia Evans, Izabella Montesanti and Compton (2:17.50).
Bree Webber placed fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (30.35), Frances Fuller hit for fifth in the junior varsity 50-yard butterfly (55.12) and fifth in the junior varsity 50-yard freestyle (39.32), and the 400-yard freestyle relay race, Fuller, Little, Izabella Montesanti and Rodriguez had a fifth-place marker of 5:50.07.
“We were a bit taken aback, but super happy, by how well the kids swam today,” said assistant coach Pat Shortt. “The kids have been putting in some hard workouts with a lot of yardage for the past couple of weeks. Usually this is the point in the season where we see a lot of plateaus in terms of times.”
On the boys side, Harris, Skyler Coburn, Cole and Evans hit top honors in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:41.84), and the group of Grant Loughmiller, Jose Reyes, Drew Evans and Jacob Comini ended up fifth in the same event (2:11.04).
In the 200-yard medley relay, Coburn, Hoover, Kirby and Jonathan Snodgrass teamed up for a 2:11.71 to snag third place.
Harris tacked on a winning effort in the 100-yard freestyle (55.73), and Will Evans was second (24.90), Harris placed third (25.43) and Cole ended up fifth (26.33) in the 50-yard freestyle, Cole added a runner-up outcome in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.91), and Evans added a second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:45.79).
Reyes claimed second place in the junior varsity 50-yard freestyle (37.77), Coburn and Kirby finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200-yard individual medley, with Coburn putting up a 2:42.64 and Kirby timing out in 2:43.71.
Comini grabbed fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle (1:04.01) and notched fourth place (1:18.96) in the 100-yard backstroke.
Hoover swam to a personal-record 1:07.74 to get fifth in the 100-yard freestyle, Loughmiller turned in a sixth-place time of 1:46.55 in the 100-yard backstroke, and Drew Evans put up a 1:16.78 for ninth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Snodgrass took eight seconds off his 200-yard freestyle (2:34.85), and he also shaved three seconds down from his 500-yard freestyle to finish with a time of 7:22.27.
Coburn secured fourth place (1:22.45) and Hoover dialed up fifth (1:23.77, a personal record) in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Loughmiller ended up seventh (7:41.88) in the 500-yard freestyle.
“To see not only the amount of PR’s coming out of this meet. But, also the large amounts of time that was dropped is super exciting for us,” assistant coach Shortt said. “Once again, the amount of effort in practice correlates directly with the success those kids are having. It’s so awesome to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they hit their goals.”
Riverhawks show promise in La Grande
Locking horns with Baker, La Grande, Pendleton and Cove, The Dalles swim team capped another busy week on the road by grabbing third-place finishes, winding up behind La Grande and Pendleton in the standings, Saturday at the La Grande High School Invitational.
“While there were not as many standout performances today as on Thursday, there were still signs of promise for the closing weeks of the winter swim season,” head coach Derek Shortt said.
Leading the Riverhawk boys, Will Evans, Drew Evans and Jose Reyes all put up personal-best times in the 50-yard freestyle, with Will Evans cutting a half second to finish with a time of 24.33 to chalk up third place.
Bryce Harris clinched fourth place (24.38), Drew Evans hustled to a 30.05 for 11th, and Reyes put out a 37.29, which gave him 16th place in the 50-yard freestyle.
Harris, Xander Kirby, Michael Cole and Will Evans were good for first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:57.12)
In the 200-yard freestyle, Will Evans blasted to a 2:05.75 to score second place, and Jonathan Snodgrass hit for sixth place (2:39.65).
Harris reeled off a 54.73 to get third place in the 100-yard freestyle, William Hoover was 10th (1:07.69), Drew Evans handed out a 1:14.14 for 14th and Jose Reyes grabbed 17th place (1:24.92).
Snodgrass claimed third place (7:18.28) and Grant Loughmiller wound up fourth (7:31.27) in the 500-yard freestyle, Skyler Coburn garnered fifth place in the 200-yard individual medley, and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Harris, Coburn, Michael Cole and Will Evans garnered third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:44.59).
Jacob Comini also continued his march of personal bests by cutting more time in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.83) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:16.85), and Coburn tallied eighth (1:23.00) and Hoover was 10th (1:26.93) in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Addison Little spearheaded the girls’ charge in La Grande, as she continued improving on her personal-best time set on Thursday in the 100-yard backstroke (1:35.34), shaving another three seconds off her personal record.
On Thursday, the 200-yard medley squad comprised of Kendall Webber, Hannah Haight, Bree Webber and Lydia DiGennaro hit for a 2:11.82 to net third, but they improved on that number Saturday by matching wits with their 2:09.33 to take second place, behind La Grande (1:53.96).
Bree Webber, DiGennaro, Kendall Webber and Abbas also placed second in in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:52.12), and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Hanna Rodriguez, Lydia Evans, Izabella Montesanti and Paige Compton dropped a 4:35.61 to lock down third place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Kendall Webber (2:15.00) grabbed third place, Paige Compton ended up eighth (2:34.47), Hanna Rodriguez placed 12th (2:55.84) in the 200-yard freestyle.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Kennedy Abbas timed out in 1:04.29 for fourth place and Maisie Bandel-Ramirez kicked in for ninth place (1:06.17).
Kendall Webber had a time of 6:07.27, which gave her third place in the 500-yard freestyle, DiGennaro added third in the 50-yard freestyle (26.75) and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:13.89), and Abbas added a 2:44.40 to take sixth in the 200-yard individual medley.
Lydia Evans had a 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:50.57) and ended up 11th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:28.98), placing seventh in the 100-yard butterfly was Bree Webber (1:28.53), and Haight (6:52.63) and Compton (6:59.76) were top-9 in the 500-yard freestyle.
“One of the reasons this was a good meet for our kids was that the officials tightened up on their calls and meet procedure to simulate how districts will be,” said assistant coach Nate Timmons. “After an exciting, draining meet on Thursday and a long drive early this morning, we knew personal records would be hard won.
“Experiencing the atmosphere of this meet, with tight officiating and good competition, is going to put us on the right track to prepare for districts.”
Next on the docket, the Riverhawks will be back in the water at 4 p.m. Thursday in Hood River.
