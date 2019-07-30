It seems like as the summer progresses, The Dalles Swim Team is re-setting the benchmark as one of the top youth programs in the state.
At the John Day Invitational on July 19-21, TDST had its 35 members earn wins in 35 different events and racked up the most victories of the seven-team field to take second place, finishing behind Prineville, who had 20 more swimmers.
“We had a great meet,” TDST coach Derek Shortt said. “The kids had a strong showing.”
This invitational had a different format than most of the other meets, where all the age groups hit the pool during the same session.
“It was great to see the older swimmers mentor the younger ones during the meet,” Shortt said. “We had several of our older swimmers helping our younger swimmers with their techniques and they were also cheering and supporting each other in the water.”
Highlighting the squad were Lydia DiGennaro, Sam Ford, and Carter Randall, who each placed first in all their events.
DiGennaro, who was 12th at state following a personal-best time of 29.35 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle, started with top efforts in the 13-14-year-old 50-yard freestyle (27.57), 100-yard freestyle (1:00.62), 200-yard freestyle (2:17.49), 100-yard backstroke (1:16.41) 100-yard breaststroke (1:26.83), 100-yard butterfly (1:11.57) and 200-yard individual medley (2:39.64).
In the eight-years-old and under division, Ford took top honors in the 25-yard freestyle (16.53), 50-yard freestyle (35.72), 25-yard backstroke (21.82), 25-yard breaststroke (27.03), 25-yard butterfly (19.50), 100-yard individual medley (1:38.16) and 200-yard freestyle (2:52.47).
Randall, who cut about a second off his times in the 50-meter butterfly at state (36.70), placed first in the 50-yard freestyle (29.36), 100-yard freestyle (1:07.02), 200-yard freestyle (2:24.86), 50-yard backstroke (36.01), 50-yard breaststroke (43.05), 50-yard butterfly (33.99) and 100-yard individual medley (1:17.75).
Skyler Coburn swam in the 13-14-year-old boys group had first place in five of his seven individual events, ranging from the 50-yard freestyle (28.32), 100-yard freestyle (1:03.50), 200-yard freestyle (2:21.59), 100-yard backstroke (1:20.32), and the 200-yard individual medley (2:45.40).
The girls 18 years old and under 200-yard medley relay (2:12.64) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:52.94) groups consisting of Hannah Haight, Kennedy Abbas, Kendall Webber, and DiGennaro finished with a pair of first-place trophies.
Abbas churned out five seconds and two third in her individual slate for a contribution of 33 points.
Her second-place outputs came in the 13-14-year-old 50-yard freestyle (30.39), 100-yard freestyle (1:08.49), 200-yard freestyle (2:36.38), 100-yard backstroke (1:23.96) and 200-yard individual medley (2:53.04).
Lily Dupuis had solid times in her relays and placed high several times during the meet, with fifths in the 200-yard freestyle (2:45.07) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:39.71).
Will Evans and Bryce Harris stepped up in the sprints, going 1-2 in the 50-yard freestyle, with Evans getting a time of 25.33 while Harris had a 57.39. Evans tacked on a 2:14.08 to get first and Harris was third (2:23.95) in the 200-yard freestyle.
Julian Morehouse continued his overall improvement with two fourths and five fifth-place runs.
He timed out in 43.30 in the 50-yard backstroke and added a 42.27 in the 50-yard butterfly.
The Doty sisters, Maili and Solana, did well in the six-years-old and under group, and their older sister, Kaiya, picked up a couple of second places and a first place in her 50-yard breaststroke.
Maili was second in the 25-yard backstroke (32.95) and 100-yard individual medley (1:38.34), and Solana won the 25-yard backstroke (29.68) and 25-yard breaststroke (30.06) and placed second in the 25-yard freestyle (26.26).
Kaiya Doty claimed a 50-yard breaststroke victory (44.73) and was second in the 50-yard freestyle (37.75), 100-yard freestyle (1:20.31), 50-yard butterfly (49.59) and 100-yard individual medley (1:38.34).
Kendall Webber scored seconds in the 50-yard freestyle (27.98), 200-yard freestyle (2:16.89), and 100-yard backstroke (1:16.81), and added a third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.00) and 200-yard individual medley (2:45.63).
TD’s 14-years-old and under 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay took runner-up status in their events.
On those teams were Dupuis, Kaiya Doty, Jenna McCartney and Briar Miller. In the 200-yard freestyle they had a time of 2:25.54 and they had a final tally of 2:55.50 in the 200-yard medley relay.
The boys 12-years-old and under 200-yard freestyle relay quartet made up of Sawyer Dray, Colin Webber, Thatcher Dray and Sterling Coburn had a best finish for third place (2:40.79).
Shortt and the rest of the team heads to Bend for a regular-season finale on Aug. 9-11.
