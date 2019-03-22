Ready to rise another level in the varsity tennis circuit, The Dalles boys squad swept four doubles matches and claimed three of four on the singles side to secure a 7-1 triumph over McNary Monday in Keizer.
“This is great match play for the team to build confidence as we prepare for the rest of the season,” TD head coach Sergio Lopez-Galvan said.
The No. 1 doubles team of James Pashek and Quinn Wilson had the closest match of the four wins, as they got past Noah Kuhl and Colin Vasas by margins of 6-3 and 6-3.
Ethan Martin and Devam Patel motored to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Ben Roth and Kyle Martin in No. 2 doubles action, and the Riverhawks’ No. 3 tandem of Miguel Torres and Sven Deruette secured a 6-3, 6-2 triumph against Grant Goesch and Jaden Rhines.
At No. 4 doubles, Blake Keinlen and Sanjay Ramanathan kept the sweep intact with a 6-0, 6-0 blanking of Max Nagaynov and Tyler Guptil.
In singles play, Andy Lopez defeated Adam Graneto, 6-1, 6-3, in their No. 1 match, Salvador Garcia breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 romp versus Tony Pisan at No. 3, and Hayden Pashek rattled off a 6-0, 6-0 shutout in his No. 4 contest with Palmer Snapp.
Jose Reyes, TD’s No. 2, was on the court for more than two hours in his duel against Luke Skipper, with the Riverhawk coming out on top 7-5 through one set.
Skipper then stormed back to take the final two sets, 6-3, 6-2 to lock in McNary’s only win.
“José had a hard-fought battle,” Lopez-Galvan said. “Winning the first set, he was fighting for every point. In the second set, his opponent came back by making Jose play many more points, causing a few more errors. His team came to encourage him in the third set. Jose fought for each point, but ended up losing. I was very proud that he didn’t give up when he could have.”
The JV teams also showed some promise, as most of the players won their matches, led by newcomers JR Scott and Bryce Harris, who each played in their first tennis matches and won, 6-0.
“They have a great season ahead of them getting more match experience,” Lopez-Galvan said.
Following Friday’s tilt versus Roosevelt, TD heads to Wilsonville for a match at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, and then hosts Redmond at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.
