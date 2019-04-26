TD tennis is vying to make up ground in league

Over the past three matches, The Dalles boys tennis team has gone 2-1 with wins over Ridgeview and Hood River Valley and a 7-1 loss on the road against Redmond in Tuesday’s varsity contest.
The Riverhawks’ only win came at No. 4 doubles, as Sven Deruette and Blake Keinlen needed three sets to dispatch of Kyle Kowalski and Willit Hunt, 7-6, 3-6, 10-6.
The seven singles and doubles matches were decided in two sets with the No. 2 tandem of Ethan Martin and Devam Patel putting up the highest totals, losing 3-6, 4-6 to Jeff Hair and Chad Pilling.
In Monday’s 5-3 win over Hood River Valley, the No. 1 doubles team of James Pashek and Quinn Wilson came out on top, 6-2, 6-2, Patel and Martin breezed through their No. 2 contest, 6-3, 6-0, and Deruette and Keinlen won by a 6-4, 6-3 score.
Hayden Pashek claimed a No. 3 singles triumph, 7-5, 6-1, and Sanjay Ramanathan grabbed a 7-5, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
On Thursday, April 18, TD blanked Ridgeview, 8-0, with every match decided in two sets.
Andy Lopez, Jose Reyes, Hayden Pashek and Ramanathan cruised to singles wins by lopsided marks.
Patel and Martin, Wilson and James Pashek, Miguel Torres and Salvador Garcia, and Deruette and Keinlen chalked up big wins in action at The Dalles High School.
The Riverhawks have three regular season matches left before districts on May 9-10 in Redmond.
The first match is at 4 p.m. Tuesday at home versus Pendleton, followed by another home contest at 4 p.m. Thursday opposite Crook County.
