TD throttles Crook County to extend win streak

Since losing two games in a row to Bend and Reynolds, The Dalles softball team has been a runaway freight train.
Maddie Troutt and Grace Schatz combined for five hits, four runs scored, and 11 RBIs, and Bailey LeBreton tossed four scoreless frames in the Riverhawks’ 15-0 mercy-ruled victory over Crook County Tuesday, in IMC action from 16th Street Ballpark.
During their five-game winning streak, the sixth-ranked Riverhawks have outscored opponents by a 78-26 margin, with four of those triumphs coming in mercy-ruled fashion.
TD (9-2 overall, 3-0 league) started strong with six first-inning runs and kept on chugging from there, adding five runs in the third frame and three more in the fourth.
Troutt went 3 for 4 with a double and two singles, three runs scored and six RBIs, which increased her team lead to 32 RBIs in 11 games.
Schatz added a three-run double in the first and a two-run single in the third inning, finishing 2 for 3 with a run scored and a varsity career-high five RBIs.
Kilee Hoylman added a hit, two walks and two RBIs, and Sydnee Byers tacked on a hit, a walk, a run and an RBI.
Ella Salvatori was 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs, Bailey LeBreton walked twice and scored three runs, and centerfielder Charlie May was good for a hit and two runs scored.
From the circle, LeBreton tossed four innings of one-hit, scoreless ball, with two walks and four strikeouts to pick up the winning decision.
TD played No. 1-ranked and undefeated Ridgeview Friday.
After that, the Hawks have a home clash versus No. 6 Pendleton at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a doubleheader at 16th Street Ballpark starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 26 versus No. 2 Hood River Valley.
