The Dalles High School has its annual fundraiser volleyball camp slated to run from Aug. 7-9 at Chenowith Elementary School.
Kids from third-through-eighth grades start at 8 a.m. for three hours, while all high schoolers hit the court from noon to 3 p.m.
All participants can register at the door and cost is $75 a person.
Call 541- 668-3176 for more details.
