The Dalles track and field squad is selling one-pound bags of coffee for $15 as a fundraiser for the upcoming 2020 spring season.
Each bag can be ground or whole bean and purchased on site at Kainos Coffee located at 418 E. 2nd Street or through head coach Garth Miller.
Call the shop at 541-769-0080 or contact Miller at 541-980-3181.
