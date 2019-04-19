In a six-team meet in Hood River, The Dalles boys and girls track and field combined for 64 personal records Wednesday at Henderson Stadium.
“Our kids had a great day at HRV with Crook County,” TD coach Garth Miller said. “They really competed hard and I like what I’m seeing, in terms of effort and enthusiasm.”
All told, the boys set 36 personal records and nine top-2 performances.
Reed Twidwell won the 100-meter race with a personal-record time of 11.46 seconds, Conor Blair was tops in the 3,000 (11:00.73, a personal record), Justin Conklin placed first in the 110-meter hurdles, and the 4x100-meter relay team of TJ Green, Gabe Helseth, Denver Neill and Twidwell set a blistering pace of 45.45 to score top honors.
Noah Holloran claimed second place in the 400 (56.04, a personal record), Evan Despain was runner-up in the 3,000 (11:02.12, a season-best), Jordyn Swyers posted a 48.43 for second place in the 300-meter hurdles, Green reeled off second place in the long jump (19-feet-3.75-inches), and Steven Stanley added a height of 11-6, which gave him second place in the pole vault.
Green ended up third in the 100 (11.74, a personal record) and fourth in the 200 (24.28), and Despain went for a 4:56.30 for fourth place in the 1,500.
Taylor Morehouse checked in with fourths in the high jump (5-0) and pole vault (10-0, a personal record.)
Leading the Riverhawk girls was senior Kristine Carter, who rattled off three individual wins in the 100 (13.40, a personal record), pole vault (8-0, a personal record) and long jump (15-11.25).
Carter also joined Emily Adams, Elena Cardosi and Jenna Miller for a winning 4x100-meter time of 52.69.
Jenna Miller had a top run of 27.88 in the 200 for first place, and Fonetia Duyck added a 3,000-meter win (12:50.54, a personal record).
Adams secured second place in the 100 (13.67), Jenna Miller set a season-best 1:05.12 for second place in the 400, and Duyck claimed second place in the 1,500 (5:48.69, a personal record.)
Aurelia Hill had a personal-record 2:51.32 for third place in the 800, and Ashley Quisenberry hit for third place in the triple jump (27-7.50, a personal record.)
TD junior varsity travels to Bend at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and then heads to Gresham at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.
Dufur track squad shines in HR
All season, the Dufur track and field team has been competing against larger schools in preparation for districts and state.
That move appears to have been a good choice.
Kierstin White was victorious in the high jump, Brooke Beachamp added third in the javelin, and on the boys side, Asa Farrell and Tanner Masterson each had second-place runs, Cole Kortge hurdled his way to third and the 4x400-meter relay team picked up third place Wednesday in Hood River.
White, a state qualifier last season, hit for a height of 4-feet-10-inches to score her big win, and Beachamp set a personal record in the javelin with a toss of 86-8 for third place.
Aleksei Uhalde placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.98 seconds), Ashley Bailey had a sixth-place showing in the shotput (26-4.50, a personal record), and the 4x100-meter relay group of Emily Crawford, Abby Beal, Uhalde and Kayla Bailey churned out a 57.24 to score fifth place.
Farrell ended his 100-meter run in 11.49 to earn second place, and in the 200, Masterson had a season-best time of 23.45 to grab second and Farrell was right behind in third place with a final rally of 23.78, a season’s best.
Kortge cleared 17.02 to notch third in the 110-meter hurdles, and the 4x400-meter relay quartet of Abraham Kilby, Derek Frakes, Anthony Thomas and Friedrich Stelzer joined forces for a 3:53.58, which gave them third place.
Dufur hits the road to Moro for the Husky Invitational, slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.
