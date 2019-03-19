TD using potent offense to jumpstart year

With some pep in their step following a demonstrative 30-1 mercy-ruled win at Milwaukie last Wednesday, No. 7-ranked The Dalles needed extra frames to finally shrug off pesky Gresham in Friday’s 12-6 road varsity triumph.
Although 6A Gresham ended 2018 at 4-22, TD head coach Katherine Kramer knew her squad was going to face a fired-up home squad.
Having two different types of games at the onset of the 2019 campaign was a valuable lesson.
“As a coach I want my girls exposed to this type of nail-biting competition,” Kramer said of Friday’s results. “I want them to respond to adversity, and oh boy, did they. Each player fought in the eight innings, and different players contributed at different times, creating jolts of momentum in much-needed areas.”
Both teams traded leads early on, with TD jumping ahead 3-0, 5-4 and 6-4 through six and a half innings until Gresham added two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send this matchup into extra innings.
With the International Tiebreaker in effect, the Riverhawks scored six runs on four hits, a walk and a wild pitch to run their advantage to 12-6.
Lauryn Belanger was at second base due to tiebreaker rules and she scored on stolen bases and wild pitches to give TD a 7-6 lead.
Sydnee Byers then reached on a one-out single, and eventually crossed the plate on a wild pitch, which made it 8-6.
With two outs, Kilee Hoylman reached on a single and Ella Salvatori earned a walk, setting up a big moment for Bailey LeBreton, who rifled a two-run triple to right field, scoring both Hoylman and Salvatori to swell the lead to 10-6.
Up next, Maddie Troutt laced a line drive shot to right field over the fence for a home run, her second of the game, which gave the Riverhawks all the insurance they would need.
Mikayla Kelly faced four Gresham batters before retiring the side for TD’s second straight victory.
In her six innings, TD’s starter, LeBreton, gave up four runs on two hits with five strikeouts and 10 walks, while Kelly allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits with no strikeouts and no walks across two relief frames to get the win.
“The pitchers, Bailey and Mikayla both went above and beyond of what we asked,” Kramer said. “They kept the hitters off-balanced and relied on their defense to make plays.”
Offensively, TD totaled 12 hits, six going for extra bases, and added three walks and nine stolen bases.
Troutt went 3 for 5 with a double, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Emma Smith added three hits, one triple, a walk, two stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI in four official at-bats.
LeBreton turned in a 2 for 4 effort with a triple, two runs and three RBIs, Hoylman was 1 for 5 with three stolen bases and two runs, Sydnee Byers added a hit and a run, and Belanger wound up 0 for 2 with a sacrifice, a walk, three stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI.
“I was extremely proud of their effort and their willingness to try new things,” Kramer said. “Maddie hammered the ball repeatedly, and the speed on the bases by Lauryn, Emma, Kilee and Ella put constant pressure on Gresham’s defense.”
TD (2-0 overall) travels to Portland at 5 p.m. Friday for a non-league contest versus 5A Parkrose.
“It is great to have a 2-0 record, but what I hope our team focuses on is building upon our fundamentals and our aggressive mindset,” Kramer said.
Softball gets 22 hits in 30-1 rout
Last Wednesday, TD had the big sticks swinging in its lopsided 30-1 win, as seven players posted multiple hits and the team broke open a 1-1 tie through one inning with three consecutive nine-run outbursts between the second and fourth frames.
Maddie Troutt was 4 for 5 with two singles, a double and a triple, finishing a home run shy of the cycle.
The sophomore slugger also walked, scored three runs and drove in five.
Hannah Wallis had three hits, including an inside-the-park home run, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in a career-high five runs.
Bailey LeBreton tallied three hits, two triples, received a walk, scored three runs and posted five RBIs, Kilee Hoylman went 4 for 5 with four runs and an RBI, and Lauryn Belanger penciled in two hits, one triple, a walk, three runs scored and an RBI.
Emma Smith doubled and singled, walked three times, scored five runs and drove in two more; Grace Schatz added two hits, two walks, four runs and an RBI, and the duo of Courtney Hert and Caitlyn Gentry chipped in two walks, a run and two RBIs apiece.
LeBreton tossed two innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts and a walk to get the winning decision.
Mikayla Kelly finished the final three innings and gave up two hits and struck out five in three frames.
