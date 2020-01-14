For the first time in a decade, The Dalles wrestling team competed in a dual tournament, tallying a 36-34 victory over Roosevelt and losses to Beaverton and Century to take hold of fifth place at the Bob Beisell Dual Tournament Saturday in Forest Grove.
Given the lack of numbers over the years, The Dalles has had a tough time filling out a lineup, let alone scoring enough points to win a dual, so head coach Paul Beasley was excited to see his loaded roster put out a maximum effort against three quality wrestling programs.
“It was an exciting experience,” Beasley said. “The kids got to cheer for their teammates and have a new experience in wrestling. It was good to see so many wrestlers step up and wrestle up a weight class to help the team.”
With fifth place on the line versus Roosevelt and The Dalles trailing 34-30, it all came down to Angel Oregon in his 120-pound match.
His teammates and coaches were chanting his name to spur on the young grappler, and he delivered in the clutch.
Oregon needed only 57 seconds to dispatch of Chance Brown by way of pin to vault the Hawks to their two-point triumph.
“It was a great win and outstanding action,” Beasley said. “I am very proud of Angel.”
Added to Oregon’s heroics, Ben Nelson, Quinn Wilson, and Mauricio Carrera notched pinfall victories, and both Taylor Morehouse and Zak Tackett won by forfeit.
Nelson (152 pounds) dropped Javon Williams at the 43-second mark of the opening round, and Wilson (160) followed suit in the next match with a pin in 42 seconds against Jackson Kettlewell.
Normally a 182-pound wrestler, Carrera jumped up to 195 pounds and had to lock horns with DeMario Gonzales.
Both fought to a standstill through one round, until Carrera finally subdued Gonzales with a pin at 3:55 of the second round.
Conor Blair (126), Elejah Sutton-Lott (132), Ophath Silaphath (170) and Miguel Torres (220) each lost by early pins, Austin Music was defeated by majority decision and TD lost by forfeit at 145 and 285 pounds.
“Elejah wrestled at 132 to fill in the lineup, and although she did not prevail, she showed grit and determination by wrestling with the men for our team,” Beasley said. “She had an outstanding showing and one that all of our coaches and her teammates appreciated.”
In their first match of the afternoon, The Dalles rattled off successful efforts by Nelson, Steven Preston, Morehouse, and Carrera and added one forfeit, but Beaverton laid out six victories and two forfeits to inch away to a 39-30 win.
Beaverton went a run of five wins in the first six matches, and then the heavier weights stood tall, the lone loss coming at 113 pounds, a forfeit.
Nelson pinned Sam Gonzalez at the 5:05 mark of the third round at 152 pounds, and after a 9-0 major-decision loss from Wilson at 160, Preston (170) got in on the act with a 30-second opening-round pin of Andre Cazares.
Morehouse came out on top versus Maria Reeder in the first round with a pin (56 seconds) and Carrera hit the mats opposite Jiwanjot Singh and scored a pin at 3:55 of the second round.
Oregon (120) lost by technical fall, and Blair, Sutton-Lott, Music and Torres ended up being pinned, with Torres falling in the third round (5:24).
The Dalles had a tougher time in its dual against 6A Century, as the Jaguars posted seven wins and three forfeits in a 56-16 victory.
Tackett earned an 11-3 major decision over Abiu Diaz at 113 pounds, Silaphath took control of Donovan Gallardo with an 8-4 decision in their 170-pound slugfest, Morehouse pinned Cayden Palmeri at the 1:50 mark of the first round, and Carrera (195) capped the Riverhawk wins with an 11-4 decision versus Cayson Hammer.
“Mauricio won all three matches in convincing fashion. He is looking better than ever,” Beasley said. “Taylor also had a good outing, winning his matches and continuing to improve and gain confidence in his abilities.”
Oregon (120), Blair (126), Sutton-Lott (132) Music (138), Nelson (152), Wilson (160) and Torres (220) lost matches, all by pin, except for Nelson, who lost to Ernesto Alvarez by a 15-0 technical fall.
“Zak, Taylor, Elejah, Conor and Angel wrestled tough in their brackets. They were up against some good kids and held their own,” TD assistant coach Ryan Manciu said. “Quinn won a big match to help us win one of the duals, and Ben also got us a key match and has really come on in the last couple weeks. They showed a big improvement this weekend. They are getting better and they show up ready to wrestle. I am super proud of all the kids and they continue to impress me every day.”
The Dalles boys have the Tigard Tournament and the girls are off to Sandy Saturday, and then on Saturday, Jan. 25, they will wrestle in the Elks Memorial Tournament at Hood River.
