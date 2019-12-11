Back in Texas in 1975, a 12-year-old Paul Beasley was introduced to the wisdom of Hall of Fame basketball coach John Wooden by his mother, Lida Oliver Beasley.
One of Wooden’s quotes —“Success is measured by improvement, regardless of the outcome”— is the mantra that Beasley now uses for his Riverhawk wrestling program.
“Our numbers are up and we have another incredible group of young men and women,” Beasley said. “That is exciting for us and our kids. We are really looking forward to another season with the values that we have built here, such as academic excellence, sportsmanship, hard work and being good teammates. Based on those, I think we will have another great year like last year.”
Last year, the varsity program achieved several goals, which included winning a dual meet, securing a top-10 finish in a tournament, and sending four wrestlers to the OSAA State Tournament, all things that had not happened in the previous decade.
Added to those accomplishments, 10 of the 14 wrestlers posted grade point averages of 3.2 or better and the team was recognized by officials for an OSAA Sportsmanship Award and Improvement, regardless of the outcome of the match.
In another piece of rebuilding, Abrams, a former collegiate All-American, also re-instituted an off-season freestyle wrestling program that TD hasn’t had in 10 years, so wrestlers can stay sharp ahead of the winter season.
“Wrestling is a lifestyle, it’s not really a sport,” Beasley said. “When you have an example set by the former athletes and wrestlers, Jake Abrams and Ryan Manciu, and youth coaches like Kevin Marx, it is huge for our program and for our community. We have had great families wrestle here and now they are giving back, so it is great for this program and these wrestlers we have here.”
At the 2018-2019 regional tournament, The Dalles wrestling squad had five placers for the first time in more than a decade, four wrestlers advanced to state for the first time in eight years and JR Scott clinched a district title for the first time since Joe Linebarger did it four years ago.
After Scott, Austin Greene claimed second place, Andrew Richman scored third, Steven Preston placed fourth and Conor Blair capped his tournament in fifth place.
At state on Feb. 22-23, the four Riverhawk wrestlers combined to go 6-7 with three decision wins, one major decision and two pins, with Preston claiming fifth place.
“I definitely just scratched the surface on what I can do,” said Preston, who was selected as a member of the Oregon Junior National team this summer. “I feel like last year’s performance wasn’t my best, and this year can definitely be improved. I am just going to have to work twice as hard, have a good diet, and have more urgency in practice in order to have more success.”
Senior Ben Nelson joined TD’s wrestling team last year after a break from the sport and made the choice because it develops stronger characteristics that can be used later in life.
With a year under his belt, Nelson feels like he is better prepared to compete with some of the toughest wrestlers in the state.
“It was definitely a humbling experience,” Nelson said. “You go out there and there are going to be kids that beat you and there are going to be kids you beat, but you got to take victories the same way you take losses. You got to be really humble about it and I think that you learn from losing than winning. We have a saying here, ‘You win, or you learn.’ Every loss last year was just building me along with learning new techniques and every mistake was being coached up and that collaboration helped me become better.”
Mauricio Carrera wrestled at 182 and 195 pounds last season and logged some solid results overall, but now, entering his senior year, he will grapple in the 170-pound weight class, which he said helps his speed and strength.
“I think the key to getting better is consistency,” Carrera said. “Part of that constancy is technique at practice and on the mat during matches. Over the last four years, I have grown a lot as a person and as a wrestler. I want to keep my mindset on more consistency, trusting things and putting in extra work. I have always had my off days and good days, so the most important thing for me to get better is being more consistent, day in and day out.”
Another senior, Ophath Silaphath, is taking this final season as one of growth and development.
From his freshman year until now, the family element and the positive reinforcement instilled from former teammates and coaches is a huge step in the right direction.
“It is great to see our numbers grow,” Silaphath said. “I remember coming up in my freshman year when we had seven guys on the team, but looking at us now, we really look like a strong team with a ton of good guys here. I am very happy to see everyone come out and want to be a part of this program and helping us accomplish the goal of making it to state.”
On the team with Nelson, Preston, Silaphath and Carrera are Miguel Torres, Quinn Wilson, Blair, Taylor Morehouse, Aiden Marx, Zak Tackett, Dusty Dodge, Ian Preston, Austin Music, Angel Oregon, Isaac Baker, Ayden Orion, Aaron and Nathan Pyles, Lance Parke, Nathan Ganders and Marquies Sagapolutele, to name a few.
The four girls are Megan Lenardson, Karen Villa, Elejah Sutton-Lott and Kai Hoff.
When it comes to the league, Beasley knows that the Riverhawks are going to be challenged, especially against Crook County, Redmond, Hood River Valley and Pendleton lurking in the shadows.
“It is Murderer’s Row,” Beasley said. “With all the changes to some of those teams, I guarantee that you will see the same style of wrestling. There is no tougher conference in the state as far as I am concerned. As difficult as it is, these kids have bled and sweat every year to go to the district tournament and have to really struggled through. But the reality is, when they get to state, it is a much better experience for them because they had to really bring the fire to get where they got.”
Beasley has been around the seniors since sixth grade, and that core is near and dear to his heart.
They have laid the foundation for others to follow.
“I think leadership is one of the most important things about wrestling,” Steven Preston said. “The seniors need to lead by example and do the right thing, and eventually these younger guys will follow in our footsteps and hopefully become better leaders for the young kids when they become seniors.”
The Dalles was at the Muilenburg Tournament in La Grande this weekend, and after that, they travel to Hood River on Dec. 21-22 for the Adrian Irwin.
On Feb. 21-22, Redmond High School hosts the regional tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.