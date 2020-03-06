Equestrian teams from Dufur and The Dalles had their season-opening meet at the three-day Oregon High School Equestrian Teams event held Feb. 21-23 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, and the squads combined for seven top-10 finishes.
Dufur scored 82 total points, 54 in team events and 28 on the individual side, to net fifth place in the small schools classification, while TD tallied 15 individual points and added 90 in team events to pick up 105 points and score second place in the mini-team division.
Lady Ranger returner Grace Beal had her best showing in keyhole with an eighth-place overall finish of 9.544 seconds for nine team points, and added 13th place in reining (36 points), tacked on 14th place in hunt seat equitation with a score of 48, placed 16th in western horsemanship (50) and turned in a 30.785 to secure 21st place in pole bending.
Jadyn Fargher, another Dufur returner, scored 49 points in western horsemanship to snag 17th place, and she added a 33.902 in pole bending to lock down 28th place.
Newcomer Felicity Harvey picked up three top-20 finishes over the weekend with her top effort coming in individual flags, 12th place, with her score of 16.393.
The freshman ended up 16th in pole bending (28.527), 20th in figure-8 (21.828) and 25th in barrel racing (17.692).
“Felicity placed well in barrels and poles, while Jadyn and Grace had a great first go in the team sorting event,” said co-head coach Kayla Reffett. “All three athletes are continuing to improve their horsemanship skills as we prepare for the next meet.”
In team events, Beal, Fargher and Harvey notched a 60.299 base time in the Canadian Flags Race, with no penalties for fifth place and 24 team points, Beal and Harvey ended up 10th in working pairs after a 60-point total, and the Ranger trio tallied 44.663 on their first try, and added one pen and two cows to establish their 10th place finish and 14 team points in team sorting.
Fargher and Harvey capped their weekend with a 34.554, and no penalties, for 20th place and two team in the two-man bi-rangle.
“The team is more experienced this year with Jadyn and Grace, and Felicity did well in her first events,” Reffett said. “This team has a lot of potential to earn points as a small school team at these meets. Coach (Josie) Turner and I are really excited for the future success of this young team.”
With two cowgirls on the roster, Haja Anis and Erika Burdine, The Dalles had three top-20 individual finishes and reeled off a fourth, a fifth and a 15th in team events.
Erika Burdine notched her best finish in individual flags at 16.1 to secure 11th place and tacked on 17th place in pole bending (28.793).
For her efforts in figure 8, Burdine hit for 23rd place after a final mark of 22.555 and then timed out in 19.767 to get 34th place in barrel racing.
Anis, a TD returner, notched 16th place following a 21.717 in individual flags, and she placed 29th in barrel racing (18.528) and 33rd in pole bending (40.677).
Burdine and Anis teamed up in three events with the tandem earning their best outcome in team sorting, as they went for a 17.858 in their first time go and had a 51.258 on the second try, to secure fifth place with three cows, two pens and a total time of 69.116 to total 24 team points.
In working pairs, Burdine and Anis totaled 39 for 15th place and four team points, and they tallied a 37.168, with no penalties, to net 24th in the two-man bi-rangle event.
The Dalles duo also joined forces with La Pine standouts Desi Hanson and Landen Roggenkamp in two events Canadian flags and in-hand obstacle relay and picked up third place and 32 team points after their flag time of 44.703.
Hanson, Roggenkamp, Burdine and Anis wrapped up their weekend with a 5:29 and a score of 83 to lock down fourth place and 28 team points in their run at in-hand obstacle relay.
Both The Dalles and Dufur look to improve their times and places at the second Central District Meet running from Mar. 20-22 at the Rim Rock Riders Event Center in Powell Butte.
