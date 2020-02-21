The Dalles boys basketball team jumped ahead 16-6 through one quarter and made the lead hold up in a 54-42 victory over Ridgeview on senior night at Kurtz Gym.
Before the opening tip, TD seniors Jacob Hernandez, Dalles Seufalemua and Aidan Telles were honored for their years of dedication to the program.
“I am kind of at a loss for words when it comes to these kids to be quite honest with you. They have become family,” TD head coach Greg Cummings said. “I have coached these kids since the fifth grade. It is really special to see them go all the way through from the CGBA days all the way through high school. They have stuck with the program, stuck by me and stuck by their teammates and other coaches. I got a lot of love in my heart for those kids.”
Hernandez had 22 points, four rebounds and five steals, and Styles DeLeon checked in with 12 points, two rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead the Hawks, who made 15 of 48 shots, 4 of 18 3-pointers, and sank 20 of 32 from the line.
Spencer Taylor tallied six points, 10 boards and three blocks; Seufalemua tacked on three points, seven rebounds, and Aidan Telles finished with a rebound, an assist and two steals.
Ridgeview notched 15 field goals, two 3-pointers, and converted 10 of 14 from the line.
Nolan Conroyd led the Ravens with 14 points and Jeremiah Schwartz poured in 11 points for Ridgeview’s double-digit scorers.
After Friday’s home game versus Pendleton, The Dalles (8-15, 2-6) heads to Hood River Valley at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tough shooting night hurts TD girls
On a night where the shots weren’t falling for No. 20 ranked The Dalles fell into a second-place tie with Pendleton after a 52-40 road loss at No. 10 Ridgeview Tuesday in IMC girls basketball action from Redmond.
TD still had a tiebreaker edge over Pendleton, but Friday’s home tilt with the Lady Bucks will ultimately decide the league’s second seed and a possible home playoff game.
Rainie Codding led TD (12-10, 6-2) with 10 points, Lauryn Belanger, Kilee Hoylman and Jenna Miller reeled off eight each and Pearl Guzman scored six points.
TD hosts Hood River Valley at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on senior night.
