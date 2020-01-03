Following a third-place finish in the 4A Tri-Valley Conference standings, The Dalles had a large group of players pick up all-league recognition.
Seufalemua was a first-team winner at defensive line and running back, Green notched a first-team bid at receiver and Abbas had a pair of first-team awards for his play on the defensive line and long snapper.
On the ground, Seufalemua had 88 carries for 565 yards and four touchdowns, and defensively, he posted 56.5 tackles, seven for loss, and had a sack, two pass breakups, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two blocks in 12 games.
Although Green was named as a receiver, the senior proved to be a deadly dual threat in the ground game and through the air with 1,844 combined yards and 23 touchdowns.
When carrying the ball, green rushed 106 times for 1,066 yards and 14 scores, as he eclipsed 100 yards rushing in five of the team’s 12 games and he had a career-best 95-yard touchdown in quarterfinal action versus Henley.
Through the air, Green hauled in 43 catches for 743 yards with nine touchdowns and he had a long of 77 yards.
In his 11 games this season, Abbas totaled 46.5 tackles, 14 for loss, with 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three passes defensed, 12 quarterback hurries, a blocked kick and made a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
Earning spots on the offensive second team were Abbas (tight end), Denver Neill (running back), Zac Anderson (wide receiver), and the duo of Michael Armstrong (linebacker) and Jaxon Pullen (defensive back) were given second-team defensive awards.
Abbas hauled in five catches for 90 yards and a score, Neill added 92 carries for 631 yards and five end zone trips, and Anderson led the Hawks with 12 touchdown grabs, 45 receptions and 695 yards.
Armstrong made 28.5 tackles, and had 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and four quarterback hurries, and Pullen put up 16.5 tackles, notched an interception, recovered a fumble, and totaled 11 pass breakups and 12 passes defensed.
The Dalles was also well-represented in the IMC honorable mention list with Gabe Helseth (quarterback), Will Dunn (guard), and Ophath Silaphath (tackle), getting spots.
Helseth completed 109 of 217 passes for 1,621 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and on the ground, he rushed 72 times for 499 yards and five scores.
Hayden Pashek (tackle and defensive line) and Miguel Torres (center and linebacker) were selected on both sides of the ball.
As a defensive lineman, Pashek rattled off 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and had three sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries, while Torres ended the season with 12.5 tackles and one sack in part-time defensive duty.
Dunn, Silaphath, Pashek and Torres paved the way for 54 total touchdowns, 31 rushing, and 4,829 total yards, 3,051 rushing, and 402.5 yards a contest, 254.3 on the ground.
