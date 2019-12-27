Coming off a monumental 2019 season that featured a semifinal run for the first time since 1993, The Dalles football team had Dalles Seufalemua, Okean Green and Mac Abbas rewarded with spots on the 4A OSAA 4A All-State Team.
Seufalemua received first-team honors for his play on the defensive line, Green chalked up a second-team bid at wide receiver and Abbas had his name called as an honorable mention selection as a defensive lineman.
This was Seufalemua’s second year to be named to the state squad.
“It’s a blessing,” Seufalemua said. “I put a lot of work in during the offseason, so I’m glad that was recognized.”
Last season, he received second-team offensive lineman honors and chalked up an honorable mention award for his output on the defensive line.
Seufalemua had 37 tackles, 14 for loss, with a sack, an interception, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and added a blocked kick in 2018.
He had an increase in tackles, jumping to 56.5 tackles, seven for loss, and had a sack, two pass breakups, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two blocks in 12 games.
The inner circle is where Seufalemua credits his development the most.
From his parents, Dave and Repeka, and his teammates Michael Armstrong, Green and Abbas, who he calls his brothers, the support he’s received has been a big help.
“They always held me accountable and made sure I worked hard and didn’t slack,” Dalles said. “They always kept me up and had me working harder and harder when my body wasn’t feeling up to it. And I want to thank the coaching staff for putting me in these positions to help me be as successful as I was able to be and absolutely always believing in me in everything I did. It’s an award that I’m blessed to receive. but without those groups of people, it wouldn’t have happened.”
Although Green was named as a receiver, the senior proved to be a deadly dual threat in the ground game and through the air with 1,844 combined yards and 23 touchdowns.
“I’m grateful, but disappointed, because I felt I should’ve been on the first team,” Green said. “Still, it means a lot to me. I’ve worked really hard and put in countless hours to get here, so I’m glad to see some progress.”
When carrying the ball, green rushed 106 times for 1,066 yards and 14 scores, as he eclipsed 100 yards rushing in five of the team’s 12 games and he had a career-best 95-yard touchdown in quarterfinal action versus Henley.
As a receiver, Green hauled in 43 catches for 743 yards with nine touchdowns and had a long of 77 yards. He also tallied eight conversions.
“It couldn’t have happened without my teammates blocking, making plays to get attention off me and just challenging me, making me work hard every day to keep my spot and all my coaches for believing in me and taking chances and giving me the spotlight,” Green said.
In his 11 games this season, Abbas totaled 46.5 tackles, 14 for loss, with 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three passes defended, 12 quarterback hurries, a blocked kick and made a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
“When I first started playing, I never thought that this was possible,” Abbas said. “Honestly, I never thought I’d stop playing football. I had a lot of people help me and a lot of coaches like Rich Belanger, Bryce Belanger, Andy Codding, Coach Jermaine Hisatake, and Joe Abbas. I feel honored that I impressed enough coaches to have my name mentioned with other great players.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.