Kilee Hoylman scored 18 point, grabbed seven rebounds and had two assists and Rainie Codding tacked on 10 points and three boards as The Dalles girls basketball team defeated Pendleton on the road for the first time since Feb. 12, 2014, 37-32, in Intermountain Conference action Friday.
That win also marks the first time since the 2013-2014 campaign that TD has started league action with a 3-0 record.
The final score is much closer than what the first three quarters showed, as the Riverhawks started the first two frames with runs of 12-3 and 13-3 to jump ahead by a 25-6 halftime margin.
The Dalles led 33-13 through three periods, but Pendleton made things interesting with a 19-4 fourth-quarter flurry for the final margin.
In all, the No. 20-ranked Hawks sank 11 field goals, five 3-pointers, and made 10 of 19 from the line.
Lauryn Belanger chipped in four points, three rebounds and two assists, Gus Decker drained a second-quarter deep ball for her three points to go along with two rebounds and three assists, and Jenna Miller hit two fourth-quarter free throws and totaled two points and added two rebounds, three steals, three assists and five pass deflections.
“The girls played great and they were up the entire game,” TD head coach Brian Stevens said. “We were very patient and passed the ball well. The girls are excited about this start of league.”
Pendleton hit 10 field goals, five 3-pointers, and made 7 of 10 free throws. Muriel Hoisington posted a team-high 11 points, and both Chloe Taylor and Daisy Jenness went for eight points apiece.
The Dalles Riverhawks (9-8 overall, 3-0 league) hosted No. 12 Ridgeview (11-6, 3-0) Tuesday in their first home game since Jan. 14. After that, they are in Hood River (1-14, 0-3) with a start time of 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Hot shooting lifts Pendleton over TD boys
No. 9 Pendleton jumped ahead 47-23 at the half and then went on a 22-14 third quarter spurt to take a 69-37 lead entering the fourth quarter in an 83-59 Intermountain Conference boys basketball game Friday in Pendleton.
All told, TD hit 25 of 64 from the floor, 2 of 17 from long distance, and made 7 of 9 free throws.
Styles DeLeon led the Hawks with 22 points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shots, and Jacob Hernandez, who missed most of the opening half due to a cut on his head, added 14 points, three rebounds and assist and a steal.
Spencer Taylor had eight points and six boards, Conner Cummings tallied six points, Jaxon Pullen tacked on four points and three steals and the duo of Shane Floyd and Dalles Seufalemua contributed five points, six rebounds and an assist to round out the leading scorers.
Tanner Sweek totaled 22 points, Dakota Sams dropped 16 and Stockton Hoffman went off for 10 points to lead the Bucks, who made 37 field goals, six 3-pointers, and hit 3 of 6 from the line.
Up next, the Riverhawks (7-11 overall, 1-2 league), tied for fourth in the IMC, were in Ridgeview (3-13, 0-3) Tuesday and hosts Hood River (8-7, 1-2) at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.
