Early on, it appeared as though The Dalles softball team was headed towards a blowout home victory over No. 5 Pendleton.
Third-ranked TD led 10-2 through three innings and 11-4 after five, but the Lady Bucks rallied for six runs on six hits in the top of the sixth to get to within 11-10, the Hawks answered with a single run in the bottom half and Kilee Hoylman escaped a jam in the seventh frame to preserve the 12-11 win in IMC softball action Tuesday from 16th Street Ballpark.
The sixth-inning insurance run proved to be vital, as Ella Salvatori and Emma Smith had consecutive doubles to make it 12-10.
To get her squad to a win, Hoylman had to contend with the top of Pendleton’s order.
With one out in the seventh, Pendleton scored a run on a walk, a single, a fielder’s choice and a throwing error, which made it 12-11 with the tying run at second base and two outs.
Hoylman retired Carissa Cooley on a groundout to Bailey LeBreton at short to seal the victory.
The Dalles (11-3 overall, 5-1 league) pounded out 14 hits and seven walks, but stranded 18 runners.
LeBreton had a team-leading three hits, including an RBI triple and a 250-foot grand slam to straightaway centerfield as part of a nine-run third frame. The senior added three runs scored and five RBIs.
Maddie Troutt, who slugged an opposite-field solo home run in the fifth, which gave TD an 11-4 cushion, went 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Lauryn Belanger was 2 for 2 with a walk, a stolen base, a run and an RBI, Smith chipped in two hits, a run and an RBI, Hoylman finished 2 for 4 with a double, a stolen base, a run and two RBIs, and Grace Schatz totaled two hits, one double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI.
LeBreton got the starting nod and allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits with seven walks and four strikeouts to get the win.
Hoylman tossed 1 2/3 innings of two-hit ball with two walks and a strikeout to punch in the save. Of the two runs she gave up, one was earned.
TD hosts Redmond at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and heads to Prineville for a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday, May 4, before coming back home to host Ridgeview at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7.
