Three local teams have successful final workouts

Once again, history was made by Dufur High School as Cole Kortge, Abraham Kilby, Tanner Masterson and Asa Farrell produced a time of 44.01 seconds at the Regis Community Twilight Meet Friday in Stayton, beating their old mark of 44.58 set on April 19.
“Once again, their hard work paid off,” Dufur coach Kevin Farrell said. “They have done a great job practicing hand-offs, and of course, conditioning. The best thing is that they are encouraging and challenging themselves to get even better.”
Overall, the Dufur boys tallied 10 top-5 placings and 10 personal records for a first-place winning point total of 80 points, beating 22 other teams.
The short relay time placed them second behind Clatskanie (43.80), and Asa Farrell was runner-up in the long jump (20-4, a personal-record) and the 100 (11.12, a personal record), and Friedrich Stelzer hit for second place in the 3,000 (9:18.85, a personal record) and 1,500 (4:18.02, a personal-best).
Kilby placed third in the javelin (144-1, a season-best) and high jump (5-6, a season-best), Kortge was third in the 100 (11.50, a personal record), and Masterson ended up third in the 200 (23.10, a personal record).
Asa Farrell also set his personal-best in the 200 (23.34) to get fourth place, Kortge added fifths in the 110-meter hurdles (16.81) and 300-meter hurdles (44.48, a personal record), and Anthony Thomas claimed sixth in the 400 with a season-best of 55.60.
The Dufur girls hit for 15 personal records on the day and totaled 34 points to finish eighth out of 22 teams.
Freshman Vivian Harrah notched the best outcomes of the girls with a pair of second-place marks in the 1,500 (5:28.14, a personal record) and the 3,000 (12:08.33, a personal record).
Kierstin White was third in the high jump (4-10), Abby Beal had a personal record in the long jump (15-4.5) to net fourth place, and the 4x100-meter relay team of Emily Crawford, Beal, Aleksei Uhalde and Kayla Bailey set their personal record 54.34, which gave them fifth place.
Uhalde claimed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best 18.35, Emily Crawford was eighth in the 400 with her PR time of 1:07.81, and Brooke Beachamp had a personal record in the 800 with her 2:55.58 for eighth place.
Ashley Bailey turned in personal records in the shotput (27-9) and discus (87-9), White timed out in 28.70, a personal record, in the 200, and in the same race, Beal was good for a personal-record of 28.95.
------
Owen Christiansen logged another triple jump victory, and five others tacked on third-place outputs to lead the Sherman boys track and field squad to 57 points and a sixth-place tie with Summit at Saturday’s Madras Rotary Invitational.
Christiansen set a personal record in his triple jump win with a final measurement of 42-feet and half an inch, and the junior tallied third place in the long jump (19-9.5).
Keenan Coles was third-best in the triple jump (39-1, a season record), Tyler Jones had a personal record in the javelin after a personal-record toss of 154-9, and Luke Martin checked in with thirds in the 400 (53-19) and high jump (6-0, a personal-best).
The 4x100-meter relay team of Christiansen, Jeremy Ballesteros, Martin and Coles put out a time of 46.02 for fourth place, and the 4x400-meter group of Gill Witherspoon, Jed Harrison, Ballesteros and Martin were fourth-best in the field with their 3:46.79.
Coles claimed fifth place in the long jump (19-4.75, a season record), Witherspoon added a PR in the 300-meter hurdles (48.05), Tyler Bledsoe set a personal record in the 3,000 (12:28.32) and the 400 (1:00.77), and Joey Ramos tallied a personal-best of 31-3.5 in the triple jump.
Headlining the girls was Mercedez Cardona, who placed first in the high jump with a final height of 4-10, Melanie Ponke enjoyed the next best finish at fifth place in the triple jump (29-3, a personal record), and Daisy Brown had a time of 1:08.69 for sixth place in the 400.
Cardona set personal records in the 100 (13.48) and 200 (28.74), Ponke added to her personal-best time in the 100 (14.72), Brown shattered her old career-best in the 200 (30.18), and Desiree Winslow secured her personal best in the shotput (25-9.5).
Sherman notched 17 points to place ninth out of 11 teams.
------
The South Wasco County girls track and field team garnered wins out of Holly Miles and Madisen Davis, and the group rattled off 11 personal records for 86.5 points and second-place honors at the Inaugural Perrydale Invitational Saturday in Amity.
Miles won the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 57.10 seconds, while Davis got back on her top track in the javelin following a toss of 126-feet-8-inches.
Abbie Silvey earned second place in the discus (83-4), Davis had a runner-up finish in the shotput (28-10.25, a personal record) and the 100-meter hurdles (19.16, a season best), and Lyla Bates secured a personal-best time of 30.52 to place second in the 200.
Silvey picked up third place in the shotput (28-5.25), Miles was third in the high jump (4-6), and Jade McCoy went for fourth-place finishes in the 400 (1:17.09, a personal record) and the shotput (25-8.25, a personal record).
Abby Birman had a personal record in the shotput (25-4.75) to net fifth place and she was sixth in the high jump (4-2), Miles was sixth in the 200 after a personal-record time of 31.59, sixth in the 200 (31.59, a personal record) and she placed seventh in the long jump (14-2, a personal record).
The Redside boys were led by Oscar Thomas, who punched up another victory in the javelin with a toss of 149-6, and the freshman tacked on a fourth in the triple jump (34-8.25), a fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (54.54) and seventh place in the long jump (16-5.5).
Tanner Davis chalked up a personal-best 4-10 for fifth place in the high jump and placed sixth in the 200 with a personal-best 27.80.
Marshall Bell ended up with a season-best in the 800 (2:54.26), and Nathan Wells had marks of 23-4 in the shotput and 49-2 in the discus.
The Big Sky Conference championships are set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Moro.
