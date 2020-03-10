Following non-stop action at the Eastern Oregon Middle School Regional Tournament Saturday in Boardman, the trio of Summer Schellinger, Wesley Neely and Jacob Berkovich will be representing The Dalles Middle School at the Oregon Middle School State Championships this Saturday in Woodburn.
Entering action, Berkovich had a 22-0 overall and had posted six straight wins, all by pin, in his previous two events and then went 4-1 with three pins and a major decision to notch second place.
The 150-pound eighth grader breezed through his first three regional matches by pin, dropping Andrew Farrell (Nyssa), Ethan Morgan (Baker) and Timmy Desanto (Scappoose) in the opening round.
In the semifinals, Berkovich battled for three rounds and scored an 8-0 major decision over Graison Stone (Baker).
One win from a perfect going to state, Berkovich faced Baker’s Adam Rushton in the finals, with Rushton taking a first-round pinfall victory.
At 220 pounds, Neely went 1-2 and placed fourth and scored seven team points.
After a quarterfinal bye, Neely lost by pin to Stephanie Romero (Irrigon) to move into the consolation semifinals, where he pinned Miranda Nicholson (The Dalles) in the first round.
Already staked to a state bid, Neely had a chance to earn third place in a match opposite Jose Armenta (Baker), but ended up losing by a 14-2 major decision.
Schellinger (117 pounds) had to take the long route to her state berth, and notched a win and lost in the third consolation round.
Following a 9-2 decision loss to John Koklich (Milton-Freewater), Schellinger (The Dalles) received a consolation bye and then won by second-round fall over Gabe Hoff at the 2:27 mark.
Up next, Schellinger lost by pinfall in 36 seconds against Zander Flores (Enterprise).
Middle School 117
Alexander De La Torre (117 pounds) scored the most points, 11, of his teammates and he started out with back-to-back first-round pins of Hood River Valley’s Sam Blosser (42 seconds) and Baker’s Orrin Cobb (21 seconds).
He then lost in the quarterfinals by pin at 31 seconds against Ridge Kehr (La Grande).
De La Torre bounced back to defeat Dan Padgett (Vale) in the first round (47 seconds) and ended his day with a first-round pin loss to Michael Gisi (La Grande).
In the 160-pound bracket, TDMS’ Merik Peacock looked to be in complete control early, with a 15-13 overtime triumph versus Conner Tennant (Hood River) and worked a first-round pinfall win versus Riley Lantis (Riverside).
With a move into the semifinals, Peacock lost by a 9-2 decision versus Jose Martinez (Skyview) and lost his tournament finale against Brennan Baxter (Pendleton), 6-3.
Zakery Greene scored six team points in the 90-pound classification with his 1-2 record, with his only win coming in the second rounds by disqualification against Eddie Cervantes (Hermiston).
Now in the quarterfinals, Greene lost by fall at 1:06 to Noah Campos (Hermiston) and lost in the first round versus Baker’s Conner Norton in 29 seconds.
Colton Sawyer (117 pounds) had a 1-2 showing at regional with his win coming against Baker’s Cobb (1:28), but then he lost a 2-0 decision versus Daniel Garza (Hermiston) to have his tournament end in the third consolation round.
Noah Preston (85 pounds) lost his first bout and won his second match by fall at 3:54 of the second round against David Asbridge (Heppner), and lost a tough 6-3 decision to Wyatt Cox (Vale).
Maureese Sagapolutele (150 pounds) lost his first match, had a consolation bye and defeated Emilio Romero (Irrigon) by a 7-3 margin, but had his tournament cut short by Jester Posey (Hood River) in the first round.
TDMS’ Harley Scott (85 pounds), Gabe Hoff (117), Austen Manciu (102), Orlando Garibay (125), Jovani Virgen (132), Calvin Evans (160) and Miranda Nicholson (220 pounds) lost two matches each for their early tournament exits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.